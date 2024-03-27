GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yediyurappa rules out change in alliance candidature in Mandya

The former Chief Minister says Sumalatha Ambareesh will get a suitable position later

March 27, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance has finalised H.D. Kumaraswamy as its candidate from Mandya. His candidature will not be changed, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Responding to a query on reports of discontent among party workers over the choice of candidates, he said that there is no discontent anywhere.

Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh will be accommodated in a suitable position later. She will get another chance if she waits patiently. Senior leaders from New Delhi will call her and speak to her, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

