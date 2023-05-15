May 15, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:06 am IST

The findings are from the Karnataka Assembly post-poll study conducted by the Lokniti programme of CSDS, Delhi, between May 10 and 12. A total of 1,650 voters spread across 60 polling stations in 15 randomly selected Assembly constituencies were interviewed. The field work was coordinated by Veena Devi and supervised by Nagesha K.L. in Karnataka.

The multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS) design was adopted. The Assembly constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled Assembly constituencies were selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled (of which 25 were interviewed) from the electoral roll using the SRS method. The interviews (10-15 minutes each) were conducted at electors’ homes by specially trained field investigators, mostly students from colleges and universities. The questionnaire was translated into Kannada. The English questionnaire is uploaded on the Lokniti website.

Though the sample is relatively small, the total number of voters interviewed represent the social reality of the voters of Karnataka.

The Lokniti team comprised Vibha Attri, Aaliyia Malik, Devesh Kumar, Himanshu Kapoor, Priyanka Mittal, Rishikesh Yadav, Himanshu Bhattacharya and Dhananjay Kumar Singh. The post-poll study was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar and Sandeep Shastri.