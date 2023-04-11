BJP releases first list of 189 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections

April 11, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ruling BJP, on April 11, 2023, announced candidates for 189 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, 2023.

The party’s first list has 52 new faces, said national general secretary and Karnataka party in-charge Arun Singh.

Mr. Arun Singh said that “BJP’s first list has 32 candidates from OBC, 30 from SC and 16 from ST communities.” Eight in the first list of BJP’s candidates are women.

While announcing the list of candidates for the party, the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said “BJP for new generation of leadership, fresh ideas.”

BJP fields Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon seat. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra has been given ticket from Shikaripura, the constituency held by his father.

The Revenue Minister R. Ashok will fight KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar from Kanakapura. He will also contest from Padmanabhanagar.

Two former IPS officers -- Bhaskar Rao and K.C. Ramamurthy -- figure in the first list of BJP candidates.

A.T.Ramaswamy, who recently joined BJP, has been denied ticket in Arakalgud. Yoga Ramesh will contest.

Housing Minister V. Somanna is to fight former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah from Varuna. Somanna will also fight from Chamarajnagar.

Six time MLA from Sullia (SC) in Dakshina Kannda and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S Angara not given ticket. He is replaced by Bhagirathi Murulya.

The party’s Central Election Committee had met on April 9, 2023 and senior party leaders, including those from the state, held hectic parleys since then to finalise the list by incorporating the suggestions made at the meeting, attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The period for filing nominations begins from April 13 and will continue till April 20.

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.