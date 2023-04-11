Karnataka elections: ‘Journalists cannot cross line set by ECI’

April 11, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The media’s contribution in the conduct of free and fair elections is invaluable. Still, journalists cannot cross the line set by the Election Commission of India, said Senior Assistant Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Dakshina Kannada, H.G. Raviraj here on Tuesday.

He delivered a special lecture on ‘Responsibilities of media houses during elections’ at a programme, organised by the Department of Journalism, Media Club, at the University College in the city.

The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and the Media Monitoring Cell (MMC) closely monitor the content of all types of media. Dissemination of paid news that misleads people is punishable with fine and imprisonment, he said.

No vote-soliciting advertisements, analysis are allowed 48 hours ahead of the elections. Even accredited journalists can collect information only from the media centre during the counting of votes.

“The role of media in creating awareness about voting is huge. This is why the commission has given the opportunity to postal voting to journalists in Karnataka for the first time in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, he interacted with journalism students.

College Principal Anasuya Rai in her address said that it is the duty of all to create awareness on the need to vote, a release from the college said.