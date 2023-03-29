Karnataka Assembly poll on May 10, results on May 13

March 29, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated March 30, 2023 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

Karnataka will choose its next Assembly in a single-phase election on May 10, with the results to be announced on May 13.

Setting the ball rolling for one of the most keenly awaited electoral contests before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday that while the Karnataka poll notification will be issued on April 13, April 20 is the last date for filing nominations. The last date for scrutiny is April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 24.

₹80 cr seized

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar listed urban apathy and money power as the main challenges in conducting elections in the State. In order to encourage greater voter participation, the election has been scheduled on a Wednesday and not on a Monday or Friday to reduce the possibility of people taking a day off and going out for a long weekend, he said.

The CEC said that during its visit to Karnataka, the poll panel held review meetings with enforcement agencies and issued directions for a strict vigil to police, income tax, excise, state civil aviation and other departments. “More than ₹80 crore has already been seized so far”, even before the Model Code of Conduct kicks in on Wednesday, he said. All parties have already begun their poll campaigns in the State.

Political drama

Karnataka has seen a number of political turns since the last Assembly elections were held in 2018, when the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 104 MLAs. However, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), with 80 and 37 legislators respectively, along with some independents and smaller parties, had come together to form the government.

The next twist came after the 2019 general election, when the BJP-led NDA won 26 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats from the State, while the Congress-led UPA won just two. Following this, on July 1, two Congress MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi and Anand Singh — submitted their resignations. Subsequently, over the next few days, 10 Congress MLAs and three JD(S) MLAs resigned. High drama followed as the ruling coalition tried to keep its flock together; it eventually failed and the government fell. The BJP then formed the government in Karnataka.

Vote from home for seniors

This time around, a total of 58,282 polling stations will be set up in the State for the Assembly polls, out of which 1,320 polling stations will be managed by women officials. There will be an average of 883 voters per polling station.

The State has a total electorate of 5.24 crore with an almost equal gender ratio. Out of this, 1.5 lakh are above 80 years old and 5.6 lakh have been identified as persons with disability.

The CEC said that the facility of voting from home would be made available to voters above 80 years of age as well as for those with disabilities. Efforts are also being made to ensure 100% participation of the State’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

EVM concerns

Replying to a question on the concerns raised by Opposition parties on Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs, Mr. Kumar said that the Commission would keep convincing them as the entire process would be done in front of party representatives. “How can you rig the process in front of everybody? Whenever doubts come, we will try to convince all,” he added.

On the other issue of the efficacy of remote voting raised by the Opposition parties, he said that it was a work in progress. Suggestions have been received from very few parties, though the Commission had written to over 60 parties, Mr. Kumar added.