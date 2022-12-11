The methodology of the post-poll survey in Himachal Pradesh

December 11, 2022 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST

The findings presented here are from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly post-poll study 2022 conducted by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi. The survey was conducted between November 15 and November 24. A total of 2,844 voters spread across 110 polling stations in randomly selected 28 Assembly constituencies were interviewed for the survey. The field work was coordinated by Professor Ramesh Chauhan and Dr. Jagmeet Bawa in Himachal Pradesh and supervised by Dr. Joginder Singh Saklani and Dr. Jyoti.

The sampling design adopted was multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS). The Assembly constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method.

Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled Assembly constituencies were selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the SRS method. The interviews were conducted face-to-face at electors’ homes by specially-trained field investigators, mostly students from various colleges and universities of Himachal Pradesh. A Hindi questionnaire was used for the survey. The investigators spent a good time with each respondent as each interview took between 15-20 minutes to be completed.

Though the sample is relatively small, the total number of voters interviewed represent the social reality of the voters of Himachal Pradesh, i.e. the sample is truly representative of the voters of Himachal Pradesh with regard to social composition. In order to make corrections for under-representation of any social groups, weights have been applied.

The Lokniti team which coordinated and analysed the data consisted of Vibha Attri, Jyoti Mishra, Himanshu Kapoor, Rishikesh Yadav, Himanshu Bhattacharya and Dhananjay Kumar Singh.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly post-poll study 2022 was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar and Sandeep Shastri.