Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

In pictures | Gujarat votes in Assembly elections 2022

Gujarat voted on December 1, 2022, in the first phase of the Assembly polls in 89 Assembly constituencies, spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and the southern parts of the State, with 788 candidates in the fray.

December 01, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled Gujarat for 27 years, is trying to retain power in the State for the seventh term in a row.

Photo: PTI

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow for Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Women stand in a queue during casting their vote at Bhalgamda Village, Gujarat on Thursday.

Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Shukdevsinh Zala returns in chair after casting his vote at Limbdi Village, Gujarat.

Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

An old woman with a kid seen after casting her vote at Limdi Village, Gujarat.

Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

A bridegroom Kavit Patel and his family stand in a queue to cast their vote at Limbdi Village, Gujarat.

Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Women stand in a queue to cast their vote at Bhalgamda Village, Gujarat.

Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

A security guard guides women to stand in a queue as they arrive to cast their vote at Limbdi Village, Gujarat.

Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Voting at Bhalgamda village, Gujarat during the first phase of Gujarat assembly election.

Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

A Muslim Vohra community woman casting her vote at Limbdi Village, Gujarat.

