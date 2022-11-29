Gujarat Assembly elections | Phase 1 campaign ends; Saurashtra and Kutch go to the polls on December 1

November 29, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - AHMEDABAD:

Campaigning for the first phase of Assembly election to be held on December 1 ended on Tuesday evening. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats in 19 districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

Amid allegations and counter-allegations, a long-drawn campaign by the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, the newest entrant in the political arena in the State, ended in what appears to be a dull election season compared with 2017, when the election was held in the backdrop of two massive agitations by the Patidars and OBCs, respectively, across the State.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda were among those who campaigned on the last day.

Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi said all arrangements had been made for the first phase of polling on Thursday. “Voting will be held on December 1. All arrangements have been made. Polling will take place in 19 districts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Training has been provided to polling staff. Webcasting will be done at 50% polling booths,” she said.

She added that Central paramilitary forces had been deployed to ensure peaceful polling. “Central paramilitary forces have also been deployed. A total of 2,39,76,760 voters will vote in the first phase of the election,” she said.

The second phase of election will be held on December 5. A total of 833 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.