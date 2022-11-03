Gujarat Elections 2022 | CSDS-Lokniti survey findings

With the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 approaching within a month, a recent survey of governance and development in the State, conducted by Lokniti-CSDS brings out the actual economic plight of the people and reviews the much hyped Gujarat model.
The survey questioned a handful of people over the burning issues faced by the state such as - inflation, corruption, welfare schemes in rural and urban areas, basic amenities in households, leadership, etc.
The Lokniti-CSDS survey was conducted between October 10 and October 23, 2022. A total of 2,135 voters spread across 80 polling stations in 20 Assembly constituencies, which were randomly selected, were interviewed for the survey. The field work of the survey was coordinated by Mahashweta Jani and supervised by Siddhraj Parmar in Gujarat.
The sampling design adopted was multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS). The Assembly constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled Assembly constituencies was selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled from the electoral roll using the SRS method. The interviews were conducted face-to-face at electors’ homes by specially trained field investigators, mostly students from various colleges and universities in Gujarat.