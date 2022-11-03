The Package Gujarat Elections 2022 | CSDS-Lokniti survey findings The Methodology of Lokniti-CSDS

November 03, 2022 16:36 IST

The BJP formed the government in Gujarat in 1995. Since then, it has more or less remained in power. Now, it is seeking yet another term. CSDS-Lokniti survey gauges the mood of the voters in the poll-bound State.

An election rally in Gujarat. Legislative Assembly elections for the State will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. | File Photo | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

