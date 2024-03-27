GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gadkari files nomination for Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, calls for strong support for NDA

The Union Minister has won the Nagpur seat for two consecutive terms; urges voters to give him a winning margin of five lakh votes this time; Nagpur goes to the polls in the first phase of voting on April 19

March 27, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari waves to the crowd ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari waves to the crowd ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari filed his nomination papers as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the last day for filing nominations, and expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would retain power at the Centre.

Nagpur, home to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, is among five Lok Sabha constituencies in the western State which will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Before submitting his nomination, Mr. Gadkari led a roadshow in the city, joined by the BJP’s State chief Chandrashekar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel. “With the people’s blessings, the NDA government will retain power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, while addressing a gathering.

Seeks 75% voter turnout

Highlighting his achievements, particularly in Nagpur, the senior BJP leader credited the tireless efforts of party workers, citing infrastructural projects valued at ₹1 lakh crore. He underscored initiatives such as the Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), which created employment opportunities for the youth, and the construction of roads and flyovers to enhance district infrastructure.

Mr. Gadkari urged citizens to participate actively in the democratic process, advocating for a 75% voter turnout in Nagpur and appealing for a substantial victory margin of five lakh votes.

Having served as the representative for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms, the Union Minister recounted his electoral victories, notably triumphing over formidable opponents like seven-time Congress MP Vilas Muttemwar (by over 2.85 lakh votes) and Congress leader Nana Patole (by over 2.16 lakh votes) in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, respectively.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present as Mr. Gadkari filed his nomination at the Nagpur District Collectorate, along with Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Patel. The Shiv Sena candidate for the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency in Nagpur, Raju Parwe, also submitted his nomination papers at the same office.

