Manish Sisodia emerges victorious in a tight race in Patparganj

The contest for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on his home turf Patparganj in East Delhi was a close one this time.

During the first few hours of counting on February 11, he was trailing Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP. In the end Mr. Negi secured 62,209, just about 3,000 votes short of Mr. Sisodia’s 65,215. In 2015, the AAP leader won by a margin of 28,791 votes.

Full coverage: Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Key candidates | Reactions | Analysis: Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign does the trick for AAP

Mr. Sisodia, who is credited for his work in the education sector in the national capital, won the seat in 2013 and 2015 with a significant vote share, and is considered as the party’s top scorer.

After winning the seat, Mr. Sisodia said this is the “victory of education”. He told The Hindu: “The work on education has got electoral victory, this is happening in the country for the first time.”