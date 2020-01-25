Delhi 2020

ECI imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra. File

Kapil Mishra. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

The ban would come into force from 5 p.m. on Saturday, they said.

A day after the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi wrote to the police asking it to register a criminal case against him in relation to his controversial tweets, the Election Commission imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra.

The ban order, signed by the Chief Election Commissioner and two fellow election commissioners, would come into force from 5 p.m. on Saturday, they said.

Mr. Mishra took to Twitter to react to the development stating “Keep quiet. Quiet when you see buses burning, quiet when you see the police being assaulted, quiet when you hear slogans of ‘Azadi’. Quiet when you see politicians licking the feet of the Tukde Tukde gang because of vote bank politics. They will stand with Shaheen Bagh but you must remain quiet.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Delhi Delhi 2020
New Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 4:31:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/delhi-assembly/eci-imposes-48-hour-campaigning-ban-on-kapil-mishra/article30651517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY