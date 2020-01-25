ECI imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on Kapil Mishra

A day after the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi wrote to the police asking it to register a criminal case against him in relation to his controversial tweets, the Election Commission imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra.

The ban order, signed by the Chief Election Commissioner and two fellow election commissioners, would come into force from 5 p.m. on Saturday, they said.

Mr. Mishra took to Twitter to react to the development stating “Keep quiet. Quiet when you see buses burning, quiet when you see the police being assaulted, quiet when you hear slogans of ‘Azadi’. Quiet when you see politicians licking the feet of the Tukde Tukde gang because of vote bank politics. They will stand with Shaheen Bagh but you must remain quiet.”