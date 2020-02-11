Delhi 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Okhla, under which Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall, votes for AAP

Voters wait for their turn at a polling station close to the Shaheen Bagh protest site in New Delhi on February 8, 2020.

Voters wait for their turn at a polling station close to the Shaheen Bagh protest site in New Delhi on February 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan is set to retain the Okhla seat by over 70,000 votes.

In the initial trends, BJP’s Braham Singh was leading by 194 votes, but Mr. Khan later took a huge lead and is all set to retain the seat.

The city’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act) as women with young children have been on a sit-in protest there for nearly two months.

Less than 2 km away from Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia students with the support of Jamia Nagar locals have been holding protests against the CAA on the road outside the varsity.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi Delhi 2020
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 5:34:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/delhi-assembly/delhi-assembly-elections-2020-okhla-under-which-shaheen-bagh-and-jamia-nagar-fall-votes-for-aap/article30792595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY