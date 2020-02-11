Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Okhla, under which Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall, votes for AAP

Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan is set to retain the Okhla seat by over 70,000 votes.

In the initial trends, BJP’s Braham Singh was leading by 194 votes, but Mr. Khan later took a huge lead and is all set to retain the seat.

The city’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act) as women with young children have been on a sit-in protest there for nearly two months.

Less than 2 km away from Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia students with the support of Jamia Nagar locals have been holding protests against the CAA on the road outside the varsity.