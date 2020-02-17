Delhi 2020 | Know your Ministers

ARVIND KEJRIWAL
Age: 51
Constituency: New Delhi
Portfolio held: Chief Minister, Delhi Jal Board
Education: B.Tech in mechanical engineering from IIT-Kharagpur
MANISH SISODIA
Age: 48
Constituency: Patparganj
Portfolio held: Deputy Chief Minster. Education, Finance, Planning, Land and Building. Vigilance Services and Women and Child Development
Education: Diploma in journalism from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan
SATYENDAR JAIN
Age: 55
Constituency: Shakur Basti
Portfolio held: Health, Industries, Power, Public Works Department, Home and Urban Development
Education: Graduate and a qualified architect
GOPAL RAI
Age: 44
Constituency: Babarpur
Portfolio held: Rural Development, General Administration Department, Irrigation & Flood Control and Labour
Education: Postgraduate degree in Sociology from Lucknow University
KAILASH GAHLOT
Age: 45
Constituency: Najafgarh
Portfolio held: Revenue, Administrative Reforms, Information and Technology, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs and Transport
Education: BA (Hons) in Political Science from Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi; LL.B, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, LL.M, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi
RAJINDER PAL GAUTAM
Age: 51
Constituency: Seemapuri
Portfolio held: Social Welfare, SC and ST, Gurudwara Elections, Water and Registrar of Cooperative Societies
Education: Law graduate from Delhi University. He has done a diploma in labour laws and a post-graduate diploma in human resource management
IMRAN HUSSAIN
Age: 38
Constituency: Ballimaran
Portfolio held: Food and Supply Election, and Environment and Forest
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi