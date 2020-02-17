Delhi 2020 | Know your Ministers

ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Age: 51

Constituency: New Delhi

Portfolio held: Chief Minister, Delhi Jal Board

Education: B.Tech in mechanical engineering from IIT-Kharagpur

MANISH SISODIA

AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi a day after the party swept the 2020 Assembly polls, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Age: 48

Constituency: Patparganj

Portfolio held: Deputy Chief Minster. Education, Finance, Planning, Land and Building. Vigilance Services and Women and Child Development

Education: Diploma in journalism from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan

SATYENDAR JAIN

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain during a press conference in New Delhi | File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Age: 55

Constituency: Shakur Basti

Portfolio held: Health, Industries, Power, Public Works Department, Home and Urban Development

Education: Graduate and a qualified architect

GOPAL RAI

AAP leader Gopal Rai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Age: 44

Constituency: Babarpur

Portfolio held: Rural Development, General Administration Department, Irrigation & Flood Control and Labour

Education: Postgraduate degree in Sociology from Lucknow University

KAILASH GAHLOT

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. File

Age: 45

Constituency: Najafgarh

Portfolio held: Revenue, Administrative Reforms, Information and Technology, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs and Transport

Education: BA (Hons) in Political Science from Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi; LL.B, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, LL.M, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi

RAJINDER PAL GAUTAM

Social Welfare Minister Rajinder Pal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Age: 51

Constituency: Seemapuri

Portfolio held: Social Welfare, SC and ST, Gurudwara Elections, Water and Registrar of Cooperative Societies

Education: Law graduate from Delhi University. He has done a diploma in labour laws and a post-graduate diploma in human resource management

IMRAN HUSSAIN

Food Minister Imran Hussain | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Age: 38

Constituency: Ballimaran

Portfolio held: Food and Supply Election, and Environment and Forest

Education: Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi