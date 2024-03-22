GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP to go solo in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, says state party chief

Pre-poll alliance talks between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP were being held.

March 22, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only

Photo used for representation purpose only

The BJP will go solo in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, State party president Manmohan Samal said on March 22.

Pre-poll alliance talks between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP were being held.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight this election alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odiyas,” Mr. Samal said in a post on X.

Earlier on March 2, 2024, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said “The possible alliance is a rumour being spread by a section of BJP leaders through media. We don’t know why BJP leaders are spreading the rumour.

“The BJD is in a comfortable position due to various welfare programmes and transformation being carried out under 5T (teamwork, transparency, technology, time, and transformation) initiatives,” said Mr. Patra.”

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Biju Janata Dal / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.