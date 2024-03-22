BJP to go solo in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, says state party chief

March 22, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The BJP will go solo in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, State party president Manmohan Samal said on March 22.

Pre-poll alliance talks between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP were being held.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight this election alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odiyas,” Mr. Samal said in a post on X.

Earlier on March 2, 2024, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said “The possible alliance is a rumour being spread by a section of BJP leaders through media. We don’t know why BJP leaders are spreading the rumour.

“The BJD is in a comfortable position due to various welfare programmes and transformation being carried out under 5T (teamwork, transparency, technology, time, and transformation) initiatives,” said Mr. Patra.”