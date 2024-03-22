GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veteran MP Bhartruhari Mahtab resigns from primary membership of BJD

The party has deviated from core values of fighting against corruption and self-aggrandising, he alleges

March 22, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab’s resignation came a day after a special Odisha court framed charges against him in a case of assaulting a sub-inspector of police in 2011. File photo

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab’s resignation came a day after a special Odisha court framed charges against him in a case of assaulting a sub-inspector of police in 2011. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Cuttack Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab on Friday resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) stating that he failed to make course corrections in the regional party, which had deviated from its core values.

Mr. Mahtab’s resignation came a day after a special Odisha court framed charges against him in a case of assaulting a sub-inspector of police in 2011.

“I have sent a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stating that with broken heart I am resigning from BJD, with which I was associated since its formation and had my contribution in its growth,” he said, addressing a press conference.

The six-time MP said he was distancing himself from the BJD at the fag end of the 17th Lok Sabha. He added that he was sure he had represented the BJD properly in the Parliament and involved himself in the development of Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency.

“Why did I resign? There is a very short answer. I have failed to cause improvement in the BJD as the party has undergone several changes. The party was established to fight against corruption and self-aggrandising, which is amassing of wealth at individual level. For this, people of Odisha had given their unconditional support to BJD. However, in past few years, I had attempted course correction of the party, the way it was managed. I did not succeed,” he said.

Mr. Mahtab said he would raise these issues more strongly by staying away from the party, alleging that he had been prevented from doing so while in the party. The veteran MP said his suggestions were not appreciated by the party and leadership in past few years.

Asked when he last spoke to Mr. Patnaik on party affairs, Mr. Mahtab said he would have to find it from his diary entries.

“There was collective responsibility when BJD was formed. We have lost it since long time ago. Everyone was looking up to Mr. Patnaik who was capable of correcting any deviation in the party. During past few years, this was not being done,” he said.

With regards to the framing of charges against him 13 years after the incident, Mr. Mahtab said, “The BJD government had filed a case against a party MP. The court framed charges after 13 years. One should see through this. The matter should not be explained to anyone and it is self-explanatory.”

He said he was in the process of consultation with his confidantes and well-wishers regarding joining any political outfit.

Speaking about the attempted alliance between BJP and BJD, Mr. Mahtab termed it “immoral” and said it was good news for democracy that such an unethical alliance did not take place.

