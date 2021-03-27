Assam Assembly elections Phase 1 live updates | Polling underway, timings extended by an hour to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols

Election officers carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) on board a ferry to cross the Sowansiri river to reach a polling center on the eve of Phase I polling in Assam Assembly elections in Majuli, March 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Assam is all set to witness mostly direct or triangular contests between the ruling BJP, its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad, opposition Congress and the newly formed Asssam Jatiya Parishad in the first of a three phased assembly elections.

In the fray for the 47 constituencies going to polls on Saturday, are some 264 candidates, including 23 women, amid strict security and COVID protocols.

The stage is all set for the polls, beginning at 7 a.m and ending at 6 p.m, with the timing extended by an hour to ensure that COVID protocols are maintained.

Here are the updates:

7 am

Polling begins.

The first phase in Assam will decide the electoral fate of several high profile candidates including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora from Gohpur, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat and Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, from Nazira.

 

Assam Assembly Elections 2021
