National

Vote in record numbers in Assam, West Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 27 urged people to cast votes in record numbers as polling began in the morning for the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.“The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote.

“Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers,” he tweeted.

The BJP hopes to retain power in Assam and defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Assam and Bengal will have three-phase and eight-phase polling, respectively.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 8:48:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/vote-in-record-numbers-in-assam-west-bengal-pm-modi/article34175193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY