Fast for election result day, BJP’s Arunachal district unit tells its members

The party also sought confessional prayers for any perceived wrongdoings during the poll campaign so that its candidates win

Published - May 21, 2024 05:47 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, at a polling station in Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, at a polling station in Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

A district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh has asked its members and supporters to fast ahead of June 2, the day of the counting of votes for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the party unit also sought confessional prayers for any perceived wrongdoings during the election campaign so that the three party candidates in as many Assembly constituencies in the district win.

Arunachal Pradesh has two parliamentary constituencies. They are represented by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West), and Tapir Gao (Arunachal East), both of the BJP. Of the 60 Assembly constituencies, the party won 10 uncontested.

“We request all to follow the fasting programme from 6-9 a.m. on June 1 at their respective polling booths,” the party’s local unit president Panlem Wangpan said.

The circular said the prayers would be for all BJP voters, election agents and party officials, apart from the well-being of all involved in the electoral process, and the formation of BJP governments in the State and at the Centre.

