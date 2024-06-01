After months of campaigning, rallies, and poll meetings, elections have come to an end with counting for the States of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim starting today. Counting for 50 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh will be held, starting at 6 a.m., with the fate of 133 candidates sealed in the EVMs.

An estimated 82.71% of voters exercised their franchise in the Assembly polls while the turnout for the two Lok Sabha seats in the State was recorded at 77.51%.

A repolling was necessitated following reports of violence, including damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs). An estimated 74% voter turnout was recorded in the repolling at eight polling stations across four Assembly constituencies.

Altogether 8,92,694 voters would decide the electoral fate of 133 candidates in the Assembly elections and 14 Lok Sabha poll contestants.

In the Arunachal West parliamentary seat, eight candidates, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and state Congress president Nabam Tuki, are in the fray. Sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao and state Congress vice president Bosiram Siram are among the six candidates who are contesting from the Arunachal East.

Here are the latest updates: