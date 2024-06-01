GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arunachal Assembly election results LIVE: BJP wins 10 Assembly seats uncontested; counting for 50 remaining seats

An estimated 82.71% of voters exercised their franchise in the Assembly polls while the turnout for the two Lok Sabha seats in the State was recorded at 77.51%

Updated - June 02, 2024 06:30 am IST

Published - June 01, 2024 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Counting for 50 Assembly seats of Arunachal Pradesh will be held today.

| Photo Credit: The Hindu

After months of campaigning, rallies, and poll meetings, elections have come to an end with counting for the States of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim starting today. Counting for 50 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh will be held, starting at 6 a.m., with the fate of 133 candidates sealed in the EVMs. 

An estimated 82.71% of voters exercised their franchise in the Assembly polls while the turnout for the two Lok Sabha seats in the State was recorded at 77.51%. 

A repolling was necessitated following reports of violence, including damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs). An estimated 74% voter turnout was recorded in the repolling at eight polling stations across four Assembly constituencies. 

Altogether 8,92,694 voters would decide the electoral fate of 133 candidates in the Assembly elections and 14 Lok Sabha poll contestants. 

In the Arunachal West parliamentary seat, eight candidates, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and state Congress president Nabam Tuki, are in the fray. Sitting BJP MP Tapir Gao and state Congress vice president Bosiram Siram are among the six candidates who are contesting from the Arunachal East. 

Here are the latest updates: 

  • June 02, 2024 06:18
    Counting of votes begins for 50 Assembly seats

    Counting of votes for 50 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh began on Sunday with a massive security cover in place, an election official said here.

    The counting commenced in 24 district headquarters at 6 a.m. amid heavy rain across the State and the final results are expected to be out by noon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.

    Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase of polls on April 19.

    The northeastern State has 60 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats unopposed.

    “Counting of postal ballots will be conducted first which would be followed by counting of votes in EVMs,” Mr. Sain said.

    The counting process would be managed by over 2,000 officials.

    “A three-tier security arrangement has been made in all counting centres,” he said.

    The BJP had won both the Lok Sabha seats and 41 Assembly constituencies in the 2019 polls. The JD (U) had won seven Assembly seats, the NPP five, Congress four and the PPA one. Two Independent candidates had also emerged victorious. 

    PTI

  • June 02, 2024 06:12
    BJP wins 10 Assembly seats uncontested; counting for 50 remaining seats

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 10 seats uncontested in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

    The party, however, fell short of the Congress record of 11 seats won unopposed in 2014.

    While no Opposition parties fielded candidates in five constituencies, rivals of the BJP withdrew their nominations in five more by Saturday, the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

    Among those who won uncontested were Chief Minister Pema Khandu from Mukto and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham.

    The other winners are Ratu Techi from Sagalee, Jikke Tako (Tali), Nyato Dukam (Taliha), Mutchu Mithi (Roing), Hage Appa (Ziro-Hapoli), Techi Kaso (Itanagar), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila), and Dasanglu Pul (Hayuliang). 

    Read more here.
  • June 02, 2024 06:02
    Fast for election result day, BJP’s Arunachal district unit tells its members

    A district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh has asked its members and supporters to fast ahead of June 2, the day of the counting of votes for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

    In a circular issued on Tuesday, the party unit also sought confessional prayers for any perceived wrongdoings during the election campaign so that the three party candidates in as many Assembly constituencies in the district win.

    Arunachal Pradesh has two parliamentary constituencies. They are represented by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West), and Tapir Gao (Arunachal East), both of the BJP. Of the 60 Assembly constituencies, the party won 10 uncontested.

    “We request all to follow the fasting programme from 6-9 a.m. on June 1 at their respective polling booths,” the party’s local unit president Panlem Wangpan said.

    The circular said the prayers would be for all BJP voters, election agents and party officials, apart from the well-being of all involved in the electoral process, and the formation of BJP governments in the State and at the Centre. 

