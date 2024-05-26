GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Thin margins likely to lead to tension at counting centres in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, three layer security being arranged to prevent untoward incidents

Published - May 26, 2024 02:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
SPS Nellore District Collector M. Hari Narayanan inspecting the EVMs secured in strong rooms at Priyadarshini College in Kanuparthipadu. Photo: Arrangement

SPS Nellore District Collector M. Hari Narayanan inspecting the EVMs secured in strong rooms at Priyadarshini College in Kanuparthipadu. Photo: Arrangement

The Police officials have beefed up security at counting centres in both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, anticipating tensions during the counting process, scheduled for June 4, 2024. Tensions are likely during the counting of postal ballots as they are in paper mode. Moreover, the counting of postal ballots would be taken up first, and objections may be raised during the invalidation of votes.

Recently, both TDP and YSRCP had heated arguments over the shifting of postal ballots to the Vizianagaram Collector’s office from the MRO office. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika, who reviewed the security arrangements at counting centres at both Lendi College and JNTU-GV College of Vizianagaram directed the police officials not to allow any deviations from the three-layer security arrangements.

Also read | TDP urges ECI to probe ‘unauthorised’ opening of postal ballot strongroom in Vizianagaram

She warned of stern action on those creating disturbances at counting centres. Ms. Deepika added that more security would be arranged in sensitive villages to avoid violence. Srikakulam Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika said that 144 Section would be imposed at counting centres to avoid untoward incidents.

She said that the department would not hesitate to give firing orders, if anti social elements indulge in disturbing the law and order on the counting day or subsequently. APNGOs Association State former Organising Secretary Bukkuru Umamaheswara Rao urged the police department to ensure adequate security for government employees and officials involved in the counting process. He said that many employees were apprehensive on attending to their duties in view of possible tension at the counting centres.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.