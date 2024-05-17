TDP urges ECI to probe ‘unauthorised’ opening of postal ballot strongroom in Vizianagaram

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Vizianagaram MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and Lok Sabha candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order a high-level probe into the alleged opening of a strongroom at the Vizianagaram MRO’s office where postal ballots were kept.

The TDP leaders alleged that the strongroom was opened in the presence of YSRCP Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president M. Appala Naidu and another ruling party leader named Easwar Kaushik, the son-in-law of the YSRCP MLA candidate, with no candidates from any other political party being present. The TDP leaders alleged that unauthorised persons were also present when the strongroom was opened on Thursday night.

“The officials asked us to come to the Collector’s office without any intimation about the opening of the postal ballot strongroom. They informed only the leaders of the ruling party leaders and some unauthorised persons. It is highly deplorable. A high-level probe should be conducted into the incident as more than 4,000 employees and officials have cast their votes through postal ballot,” said Mr. .Appalanaidu.

He expressed concern over the shifting of ballot votes for the Lok Sabha candidate to the Collector’s office at night instead of during the day.

Vizianagaram Returning Officer and Joint Collector K. Karteek clarified that prior information was given to all candidates about the opening of the room at 8.30 p.m. He said that the ballots related to the Lok Sabha candidate were brought to the Collector’s office under police escort and the room was sealed again in the presence of authorised persons.