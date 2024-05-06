GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu appeals to voters to be wary of A.P. Land Titling Act

The NDA, if elected to power, will not withdraw a single welfare scheme, promises Naidu  

May 06, 2024 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - TAMBALLAPALLE (Annamayya District)

K. Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy during a roadshow at Tamballapalle in Annamayya district on Sunday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy during a roadshow at Tamballapalle in Annamayya district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the people of Andhra Pradesh should be wary of the impending danger of the A.P. Land Titling Act of the YSRCP government.

“Misusing the Act, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will not spare even the land belonging to his party leaders,” alleged Mr. Naidu while addressing an election meeting at Tamballpalle in Annamayya district on May 5 (Sunday) night.

Also Read | A.P. CID books Naidu, Lokesh over ‘false propaganda’ on Land Titling Act

“The NDA, if elected to power, will not withdraw even a single welfare programme which is now being implemented,” promised Mr. Naidu.  

The TDP president shared the dais with the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and BJP candidate from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency N. Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the countdown had started for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, and he (Mr. Jagan) could not escape the “wrath of the people for his misdeeds”. “The Modi guarantees and the TDP’s super six schemes are giving sleepless nights to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the name of Minister for Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy had become a synonym for land grabbing, sand mafia, and red sanders smuggling.

“The atrocities of the Peddireddi family have reached its peak in Tamballapalle constituency,” Mr. Naidu said, alleging that a pregnant woman was physically assaulted by the YSRCP cadre in the presence of Tamballapalle MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanath Reddy’s wife when the woman asked for drinking water facility. 

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that the Peddireddi family had looted natural resources in the Rayalaseema region.

