A.P. CID books Naidu, Lokesh over ‘false propaganda’ on Land Titling Act

May 05, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other party leaders for allegedly making false propaganda against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Following a complaint lodged by the Vijayawada Central MLA, Malladi Vishnuvardhan, the Additional Chief Election Officer instructed the CID police to register a case and investigate the matter.

Mr. Naidu, Mr. Lokesh, who is the TDP national secretary, and other TDP leaders and the campaigning team have been booked under Sec. 171 (F) (Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election), Sec. 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and other charges.

The complainant alleged that many voters received automated phone calls from different numbers in the State, through which the TDP leaders were giving false information to the public on the Land Titling Act in Andhra Pradesh.

‘’The caller was asking the voters ‘Not to Vote for Jagan, and Vote for Chandrababu,’‘ the MLA said in his complaint, and submitted some voice records as evidence.

“TDP leaders were resorting to personal attacks, and describing Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a land grabber, which is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan (Vishnu) alleged.

Meanwhile, CID officials reportedly served notices to the TDP leaders on Sunday, and asked them to cooperate for investigation.