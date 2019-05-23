Andhra Pradesh Assembly and parliament results live | YSR Congress set for landslide win

The first Assembly elections of the residual Andhra Pradesh five years after the bifurcation was held on April 11. The ruling Telugu Desam Party is pitted against the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress. Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan is also making his political debut this time.

The southern State sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu is one of the key regional leaders trying to unite the Opposition parties against the National Democratic Alliance. Today’s results will decide if Mr. Naidu will return as the the king of Andhra Pradesh or will go on to become the kingmaker.

Here are the live updates:

11:35 am

A neck-and-neck race for Irrigation Minister Uma Maheswararao Devineni and YSRCP's Vasanta Krishna Prasad in Mylavaram, where Mr. Rao is trailing the latter with a margin of 27 votes.

An active member of the TDP even when it is not in power, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao has, in the past five years, emerged as a titan, acting as the right-hand man of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He is also the party’s primary cannon against Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Assembly | 11.20 am

YSR Congress set for landslide win

With trends available for 168 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Assembly, the YSR Congress is on the way to a landslide win. The YSR Congress is leading in 142 seats and the ruling TDP is the poor second at 25. The Janasena Party is leading in 1.

Andhra Pradesh

Result Status Status Known For 168 out of 175 Constituencies Party Won Leading Total Janasena Party 0 1 1 Telugu Desam 0 25 25 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 0 142 142 Total 0 168 168

Update at 11:15:02 am

10:50 am

Both TDP and YSRCP chiefs have retained thier strongholds. In Kuppam, which has been the citadel of CM Chandrababu Naidu since 1989, Mr. Naidu is leading YSRCP's K Chandramouli by a margin of 1126 votes.

In Pulivendula, YS Jaganmohan Reddy is trailing TDP's Venkata Satish Kumar Reddy by a margin of 11565 votes.

Acor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who contested the elections for the first time, is trailing behind Nagireddy Tippala of YSRCP with a narrow margin of 204 votes. His party is leading in one constituency.

10:45 am

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is leading by just 1126 votes in Kuppam. The TDP has managed to lead in just 25 seats, while the YSR Congress has extended its lead in 121 constituencies.

While the YSRCP has got 50.8% vote share, TDP got 38.4%.

Though the newly floated Jana Sena has managed to garner 6 per cent vote share.

10:40 am

YSRCP leading in 13 out of 14 Assembly constituencies in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. NT Rama Rao's son and cine actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is the sole TDP candidate leading after first round of counting.

10:17 am

B. Vinod Kumar of TRS is trailing Ponnam Prabhaker of Congress in Karimnagar with a margin of 39091 votes.

B. Vinod Kumar, deputy leader of TRS and a staunch supporter of the party's policies, has won for the consecutive term from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat against former MP Ponnam Prabhakar Goud of Congress.

The TRS had earlier won all the seven Assembly segments in 2018 elections. The key electoral issues were lack of a rail connectivity and setting up of a medical college.

10:15 am

Y. S Avinash Reddy is winning the Loksabha seat of Kadapa against Adi Narayana Reddy of TDP with a margin of 2846 votes.

Bellana Chandra Sekhar of YSRCP is trailing TDP candidate and former civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Babu by a margin of over 2500 votes.

10:13 am

In Hindupur parliamentary constituency YSRCP candidate Gorantla Madhav leading by just 6 votes over Nimmala kishtappa of TDP after one lakh votes counted.

Duddukunta Sreedhar Reedy of YSRCP leading by 2929 votes after first round over Govt. Chief whip Palle Raghunath Reddy of TDP in Puttaparthi Assembly constituency.

10:10 am

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu leads by slender 1500 votes majority in Kuppam.

YSRC leads in 11 out of 13 assembly seats in Chittoor district. YSRCP leading in Chittoor LS constituency.

10:05 am

Minister for Mines Sujay Krishna Rangarao and TDP nominee is leading by 2130 by votes after second round in Bobbili. YSRCP nominee is leading in Sambangi.

In Narsipatnam Assembly Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu is trailing. YSRCP's Uma Shankar Ganesh leading by 702 votes in 1st round

Visakhapatnam | 10:00 am

Gajuwaka AS YSRCP candidate Tippala Nagi Reddy is leading over JSP's Pawan Kalyan in the postal ballot.

In Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency, TDP's Ganesh Kumar leading after first round. In Vizag east, TDP's V. Ramakrisha Babu is leading by 1600 votes at the end of the 1st round

In Visakha South Assembly, TDP's Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is leading by 800 votes in 1st round.

YSRCP is leading in 11 of 15 Assembly segments in Visakha district. TDP is leading in four constituencies.

9:50 am

YSRCP candidate Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy is leading by 255 votes in Vizianagaram. Former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju is TDP's nominee here.

9:15 am

After the first hour of counting of Assembly votes, YSRCP is leading in 5 seats, TDP is leading in 1.

Vote share: YSRCP (48.2%), TDP (36.42%), Others including JSP (11.70%), NOTA (1.72%).

9:00 am

YSRCP leads in parliamentary elections

Initial trends are coming from two Andhra Pradesh parliamentary constituencies.

YSRCP leading in Srikakulam parliamentary constituency. Duvvada Srinivas is ahead of K. Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP).

YSRCP is also leading in Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency. V. Balashowri is ahead of sitting MP K. Narayana of TDP. The Jana Sena and TDP are neck-and-neck here.

8:45 am

Rise of a star

Actor-turned-politician, Pawan Kalyan, has entered the battle ground in Andhra Pradesh, promising to provide an alternative to "dynastic politics and corrupt parties." The actor is contesting on two Assembly seats, Bhimavaram in West Godavari district and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district.

Mr. Kalyan faces a tough battle in Gajuwaka, the largest constituency with 3.09 lakh voters, from the locals, sitting TDP MLA Palla Srinivas Rao and YSRCP’s Nagireddy Tippala. In 2014 elections, Mr. Rao won against Nagireddy by over 21,000 votes.

While both TDP and YSRCP contenders are locals, and hence claim to understand the people and their problems better, Mr. Kalyan, being a Kapu, is dependent on Kapu electorate, which constituted over 22% of the 2.6 lakh population in 2014.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalyan is locked in a tougher battle with the sitting MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu of the TDP and YSRCP’s former MLA Srinivas Grandhi in his home town, Bhimavaram. This constituency too has a major presence of Kapu community. But, unlike in Gajuwaka, the other two contenders are also from Kapu community here. This makes it difficult for Kalyan to register a victory.

Besides, Gajuwaka is a constituency which was won by Kalyan’s brother Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party in 2009 elections. In 2014 too, Kalyan campaigned for TDP candidate here, who won the seat.

8:00 am

Counting begins for all 176 Assembly seats and 25 Parliamentary seats. Postal ballots and electronic voting machines will be counted simultaneously.

Vizianagaram | 7:50 am

It's TDP vs YSRCP in Vizianagaram

All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes in Vizianagaram where Telugu Desam and YSRCP fought bitterly to win nine Assembly seats and one Parliament seat. Although many other parties are in the fray, the fight is confined to two parties.

Former Union Minister and sitting MP P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is testing fortunes against YSRCP’s Bellana Chandrasekhar. TDP won six Assembly seats and YSRCP could get three seats in 2014 elections. In this background, leaders of both parties are eagerly waiting for the election results.

Vizianagaram witnessed 80.65 poll percentage which is the highest in Andhra Pradesh. As far as Parliament segment is concerned, 12,08,191 votes were polled as against 14,99,300 votes. The poll percentage was 80.58 per cent. - K. Srinivasa Rao

7:40 am

A high voter turnout is often seen as a vote for a change. The TDP and the YSRCP, however, have been claiming that it would work to their advantage.

While some exit polls predicted that the YSRCP would bag majority of Assembly seats, two others put the TDP ahead of the YSRCP.

7:15 am

The 2019 elections have a special place in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which had an alliance with the BJP and support of cine star Pawan Kalyan in 2014, has contested alone this time.

The cine star floated his own political party — Jana Sena — and entered the electoral arena.

The BJP too remained in the fray alone.

In the 2014 elections, the TDP just scraped through in many constituencies.

A keen contest was witnessed during this election too.

6:45 am

Tension grips contestants ahead of counting

With hours left for counting of votes, anxiety ran high among the contestants and the political parties which fielded them.

Voters too were eagerly awaiting the outcome with exit polls giving different predictions and some political parties voicing doubts over the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines.