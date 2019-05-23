Jagan Mohan Reddy steers YSRCP to landslide victory, all set to become AP CM

Forty-six- old Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to become the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after steering his YSRCP in the direction of a landslide victory. At 2 pm, YSRCP is leading in 145 of the 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh Assembly leaving just about 25 for TDP and five to other parties including Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party.

The two national parties, Congress and BJP were nowhere in the scene.

YSRCP maintained the same trend in Lok Sabha elections leading in 24 of the 25 seats. By 1.30 pm, YSRCP’s vote share stood at 50.3% and TDP’s 38%. The two national parties, Congress and BJP were nowhere in the scene.

YSRCP’s win was so comprehensive in all regions and among all sections of people that the TDP had no chance to recover anywhere. In almost all the 13 districts of the state, YSRCP is leading. Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu himself looked shaky in his Kuppam constituency as his YSRCP rival, a former IAS officer, Chandramouli lead at least in two early rounds before the former recovered the ground in the later rounds. Most of Mr. Naidu’s Cabinet Ministers, including his son, Nara Lokesh who held the IT and Panchayat Raj portfolio are likely to face defeat with YSRCP candidates putting up impressive show against them.

As the news of Mr. Jagan’s grand vicotry spread, a large number of his supporters started gathering at YSRCP office at Tadepalli in the capital region of Amaravati to celebrate the massive victory. A supporter brought a big nameplate, “Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh”.

Senior YSRCP leader, S. V. Subba Reddy told media persons that the YSRC Legislature Party meeting would be held on May 25 where Mr. Jagan would be formally elected as the leader. The swearing of Mr. Jagan as Chief Minister is likely to be on May 30.

Mr. Naidu may submit his resignation in the evening.

The voting pattern hugely in favour of Mr. Jagan and against Mr. Naidu indicates that a big anti- incumbency wave swept across Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Naidu’s hopes of returning to power on the plank development of the state, Polavaram irrigation project, construction of capital Amaravati and welfare schemes like old age pension, capital infusion for women of Self Help Groups, crop loan waver for farmers, have dashed.

In contrast, Mr. Jagan’s aggressive campaign against Mr. Naidu’s “misrule”, turning capital construction into real estate business, corruption in irrigation projects and failure in fulfilling the election promises, seemed to have had traction with voters. His walkathon of over 3648 km and his offer of “Navaratnalu”, the nine promises- document adopted by party’s plenary in 2018 and incorporated into election manifesto appeared to have had an positive impact on party’s prospects. The promises included schemes for farmers, increase in old age pension, health insurance, a big fee reimbursement for students, houses for poor and prohibition.