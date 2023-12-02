Why it is important to integrate Electric Vehicle Technology in Higher Education curriculum

December 02, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

In recent years, higher education institutions (HEIs) have recognised the importance of electric vehicle (EV) technology and its impact on various industries. While some have launched exclusive programmes such as M.Tech in EV, others are incorporating EV technology into the curriculum across a range of disciplines, thereby opening the doors to new career opportunities. Here’s why this is important:

Interdisciplinary education: EV technology encompasses Engineering, Environmental Science, Transportation, Policy Making and more. Therefore, by integrating EV-related courses and projects into other disciplines, HEIs promote multidisciplinary education. Institutes like IIT-M have launched an interdisciplinary dual-degree programme to offer students greater flexibility.

Hands-on training: Many institutions are establishing dedicated labs or workshops equipped with EV components, vehicles, and diagnostic tools so that students can gain practical experience by working with EV systems, troubleshooting issues and so on. This enhances their technical skills and helps foster a deeper understanding of the technology. Many institutes also offer workshops to train students on the basics of EVs and its dynamics, motors, power electronics, batteries, charging and other aspects.

Internships: By fostering partnerships and facilitating internships with industry leaders in the sector, HEIs allow students to engage directly with professionals and gain insights into the real-world applications of the technology and tools.

Research and innovation: EV technology is rapidly evolving and students can be encouraged to undertake research projects to advance the technology, improve battery efficiency, explore sustainable charging infrastructure, and address policy challenges. This contributes to the industry’s growth and also helps them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. For example, IIT-Delhi has established a Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (Cart) to promote interdisciplinary research in the sector.

Focus on sustainability: By integrating EV technology into sustainability and environmental programmes, students learn about the environmental benefits of EVs, life-cycle analysis of batteries, renewable energy integration, EV battery ecosystem, solar energy renewables, and the policy framework to promote EV adoption.

Incorporating EV technology into the curriculum across disciplines provides students with a holistic understanding of the technology and its implications and equips them in developing the necessary skills to tackle the challenges associated with the transition to electric transportation. With institutes launching courses to enhance student’s knowledge and awareness in EV technology, options range from degree programmes to short-term courses.

The writer is the CEO of PUREV