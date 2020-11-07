Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

Without education, you’re not going anywhere in this world: Malcolm X

1. On November 8, 1895, this German scientist was experimenting with cathode rays when he chanced on a discovery that went on to earn him the first ever Nobel Prize in Physics. It was such a remarkable discovery that within a year of its announcement, its application to diagnosis and therapy was an established part of the medical profession. Initially his discovery was named after him, but since he did not know what he had discovered, he came up with a one-letter name for it. What was this discovery and who was this scientist?
1. Clarence McClung of the University of Kansas observed that half of grasshopper sperm contained additional large chromatin elements. Following in the footsteps of German biologist Hermann Henking, he labelled it with a letter and eventually published his findings in a paper in 1899. He hypothesised that this determined the male sex. What had he discovered which are found in a pair in females and singly in males?
1. The Oxford English Dictionary attributes the first recorded use of the symbol ‘X’ to mean a certain practice to a 1763 letter by British naturalist Gilbert White. He ends the letter saying, “I am with many a xxxxxxx and many a Pater noster and Ave Maria, Gil White.” What now-familiar tradition is Gilbert White the first to be on record for?
1. This term was first defined as ‘a variable in a given situation that could have the most significant impact on the outcome’. Only recently has it become more popular to use it to mean ‘a noteworthy special talent or quality’. This change can be mostly attributed to a certain hit TV show that first aired in 2004. What term is this?
1. Scottish chemist William Ramsay and English chemist Morris Travers discovered this element in 1898 just after discovering krypton and neon. They found this element in the residue left over from evaporating components of liquid air. What element is this whose name means ‘foreigner’ or ‘stranger’ in Greek?
1. Xenarthra is a group of mammals found in the American continents. The name means ‘strange joints’ and refers to the unique joints of the spinal cords of members of the group. Xenarthrans (members of Xenarthra) also all have a low metabolism, which means that their bodies don’t use a great deal of energy. Which is the most famous xenarthran, whose name has become synonymous with a vice?
1. William Oughtred was an English priest and mathematician who is credited with inventing the slide rule in 1622. He was also the first person to use the then recently invented logarithms and logarithmic scales together to perform direct mathematical operations. This led to him coming up with symbols for those operations. Knowing the theme of this quiz, what operation and symbol did he invent?
1. This is an annual event hosted and produced by ESPN since 1994. In 2003 a global edition was held where five continents competed in 11 disciplines. Some of these include Gymkhana Grid, Skateboard Big Air, and Super Modified Snow Shovel Racing. What is the name of this event and what is it an acronym of?
1. This company started as The Haloid Photographic Company in New York in 1906, manufacturing photographic paper and equipment. They started marketing a product made by Chester Carlson that printed images using electrically charged photoconductor-coated metal plates. The company then changed their name to a word they coined with the Greek roots for ‘dry writing’. Eventually the company became so successful in marketing this product that in many places the name of the company is used instead of the process. Which company is this?
1. This TV show first came on screen in 1993 and eventually became a massive sensation with its legacy spreading from pop culture to scientific research. The show featured two new actors who became iconic in the roles they played, of a believer in unnatural phenomena and a skeptic, which was exactly opposite to their real-life personas. The show’s eerie music, settings and deep plots set a benchmark in the genre. What TV show is this which had the iconic tagline ‘The Truth Is Out There’?