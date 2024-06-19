News from the world of Education: June 19, 2024

Tata Technologies InnoVent Hackathon

Tata Technologies has launched the second edition of Tata Technologies InnoVent hackathon in collaboration with Microsoft and Tata Motors, an platform for engineering students across India to showcase innovations that address the challenges faced by the manufacturing industry. This year’s hackathon focuses on Generative AI-enabled innovations that deliver value across the product development value chain, including product engineering, manufacturing, and customer experience.

Eligibility: All final year and pre-final year diploma/Engineering students pursuing B.E., B.Tech., and Dual Degree programmes in India

Deadline: July 31

For more information, visit https://www.tatatechnologies.com/innovent/

Admissions

ABBS School of Management invites applications for its two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) with specialisations in Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, Human Resources, Operations

Eligibility: Graduation from a recognised university, with an aggregate score of 50% or more, and CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, KMAT or ATMA score

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/4tr5kuv7

PW Skills has launched a Full Stack Web Development Programme in hybrid format beginning on June 30.

Eligibility: No specific criteria. Learners from all backgrounds welcome

More information at https://tinyurl.com/46fna3xy

CMR University has opened admissions to its School of Design’s four-year B.Des programmes in Communication Design, Product Design, Fashion Design, Interior Design. Scholarships are available through the CMRUAT Assessment Test.

Eligibility: Minimum of 45% marks in Class 12 or equivalent exam (40% for Karnataka reserved category candidates) in any stream from a recognised board with English as a mandatory subject.

https://www.cmr.edu.in/

Les Roches, in collaboration with the UN Tourism, announced the Plug and Play contest, an initiative under the UN Tourism Artificial Intelligence Global Startup Competition. Startups that are innovative, sustainability-driven, scalable, and possess a tested pilot and business plan can apply.

Deadline: July 30

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/2s3aa85e.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has launched a Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) Development Programme.

Eligibility: Students in technical courses or those with a strong interest in space technology, expected to graduate in 2024, or pursuing Master’s or Doctorate programmes, and early-stage start-ups focusing on space technologies and aiming to develop entrepreneurial ventures.

Details at https://www.inspace.gov.in/inspace

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) invites applications for its B.Com. Professional programme (B.Com + Certified Management Accountant [CMA]) with specialisations in Accounting and Taxation, Finance, Information Technology, Banking and Insurance

Eligibility: Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board

Details at www.abbs.edu.in

UPES Dehradun has opened admissions for its B.Des., B.Tech., B.Pharm., BBA, and LLB programmes. Entrance exams will be held for first three programmes.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% in Classes 10 and 12.

Deadline: June 27

More details at https://tinyurl.com/djrheve

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its B.Sc. Biomedical Science with an Industrial Placement Year starting in September 2025.

Eligibility: Between 75% and 85 % in Class 12 board exams depending on the board. Two Science subjects are necessary. IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component or equivalent

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/4vvct2uv

Badruka School of Management has opened applications for the final phase of admissions for its two-year full-time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme.

Eligibility: Completion of Classes 10 and 12 from a recognised board; UG degree in any discipline from a recognised institution.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ynammvcw

The Aditya School of Business Management launched two Post-Graduate Diploma Programmes — Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and Business Analytics — from the academic year 2024-25 . For details on eligibility and more, visit https://www.asbm.edu.in/

Wind Chasers has launched a pilot training centre in Bengaluru, which will offer a suite of programmes approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGA) including ground classes for commercial pilot licences, covering essential subjects such as flight, air navigation, meteorology, and technical knowledge. For details of programmes and eligibility criteria, visit https://windchasers.in/

CODE-AI conference

The Bengaluru campus of MAHE’s Manipal Institute of Technology will host CODE-AI, powered by CGI, in collaboration with Linnaeus University, Sweden, and SUPSI (University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland) on July 3 and 4. For details, visit https://conference.manipal.edu/CODE-AI2024/

Events

Satya School, in collaboration with photographer Vicky Roy, launched its initiative #BeyondTheObvious, as part of the summer break programme. A workshop on key photography techniques and a photo competition were conducted. Winners will be announced on August 19, World Photography Day.

The Design Village organised an exhibition From Waste to Wonder, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Students redesigned Dutch souvenirs by infusing modern, sustainable perspectives into collectibles, memorabilia, and polaroids.

IIIT Bangalore hosted week-long DPI Conclave to promote and raise awareness of digital public infrastructure systems. Workshops, seminars, and collaborative efforts were hosted. The institute also conducted a Web Science for Development (WS4D 2024) workshop as part of the Web Science research initiative.

The Tamil Nadu government’s WorkLabs unit and the Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing Centre (TANCAM), in collaboration with the University of East London (UEL) hosted a career development opportunity, supported by the British Council, India. A hackathon and tour initiative were held to help meritorious students network with industry experts and employers.

Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management and Global Management Programme (GMP) at SPJIMR showcased solutions for a more inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable Mumbai at the Design Thinking exhibition. Around 45 approaches covering topics such as waste management, maintaining historical sites, easily accessible public transportation, and public safety were displayed.

Thapar Entrepreneurs Academy concluded its Entrepreneurship Workshop for Classes 10 and 11 at Stonehill International School. The focus was on developing business acumen and practicalities of entrepreneurship.

JAIN Online has announced scholarship initiatives worth ₹ 36 crores to support 10,000 alumni enrol in JAIN University’s online degree programmes and enhance their skills and advance their careers.

College Vidya conducted a survey with over 5,000 students to understand the preference for online education, particularly dual-degree offerings in AI, ML, CS, IT, and Commerce. Key findings included: 74% found quality of online education superior to traditional classroom settings; 29% prefer flexibility in scheduling, while 27% prefer online education for the ability to learn at their own pace; 40% are interested in pursuing dual degrees while 32% appreciate access to a broader range of courses.

Lehigh University, the U.S., hosted the Building Futures Workshop, its first event in India, which included topics such as writing effective letters of recommendation and supporting students’ mental health within educational settings. The university has partnered with Indian institutes such as Ashoka University, SRM University, IIT-Bombay, and IIT Kharagpur, to promote student-exchange programmes and create cross-institutional research opportunities for faculty and students.

Kotak Education Foundation has received approval to run its Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme in all 516 PM Shri schools in Maharashtra. The programme has completed one year in 65 Mumbai private, aided, and BMC schools.

KIIT College celebrated Blood Donation Day with a faculty-led awareness event. Seema Sharma, faculty member, addressed students about the advantages and procedures of blood donation.

IIM Nagpur, under the aegis of its Armed Forces Business Management Programme, organised a car rally from MIHAN to the institute’s satellite campus in Pune on World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.

CMR University School of Architecture (SOA) completed its final-year architectural thesis juries; 60 students presented their projects.

Orientations and convocations

NMIMS Bengaluru School of Business Management hosted an orientation programme for its new batch of 228 MBA students, featuring addresses from university leaders, industry experts, and alumni, and sessions on various business subjects, experiential learning opportunities, and a city tour.

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, held its 18th convocation with Charu Kaushal, CEO of Allianz Partners India, as the chief guest. The programme included the Award of Recognition 2024 being presented to the faculty, staff and alumni.

The Arvind Mehta Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre of Excellence (AMTEC) held its first convocation.

Hindustan International Schools (HIS), Guindy, Chennai, celebrated its 10th anniversary with Chang-nyun Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, as the Chief Guest and Dilip Kottapadath, Senior Regional Manager of Cambridge International Education, as the guest of honour. It also held a graduation ceremony for students transitioning to higher education from the Guindy campus affiliated to the Cambridge, the U.K.

Rankings

Monash University has been ranked 37th globally in the 2025 QS World University Ranking and 23 in sustainability,.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., was ranked 25 in the world in the overall ranking and fourth in the U.K. Excelia Business School, France, retained its position as the second highest ranked French management school and has been placed in the 301-400 category. From India, Lovely Professional University was was placed 19th globally and second in India and IIT Guwahati was ranked 87 globally in SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Awards and laurels

Indrayudh Chakraborty, a class 11 student, passed the TensorFlow Developer Certificate Exam. He is one of the youngest from India to have passed this rigorous online exam.

Prof. Sandeep Vasant, Registrar and Professor of Computer Science, Navrachana University, has been selected for the Fulbright Nehru International Fellowship to conduct research in critical areas of administration of Higher Education Institutions.

NGO SilverZone Foundation rewarded the winners of various International Olympiads at its Educational Excellence Award and Student Felicitation Programme. Major-General R.K. Raina, ex-MD of Army Welfare Education Society, was the chief guest and journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai was the guest of honour.

Keerthana Rajesh, Class 11 student of the Greenwood High International School, Sarjapur, Bengaluru, earned a special award at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF)2024, held at Los Angeles, the U.S. She presented a project on Translational Medical Science.

MoUs and partnerships

ETS India signed an MoU with Chetanya Career Consultants, to establish an ETS Authorised Test Centre in Kurukshetra, Haryana to enhance TOEFL and GRE test preparation and assessment opportunities for students across the region.

GD Goenka University signed an MoU with Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation (DRIIV) to provide students with the necessary knowledge and skills to mitigate environmental challenges.

Monash University and Tata Steel have signed an MoU to set up a Centre for Innovation on Environment and Intelligent Manufacturing and collaborate on global challenges including decarbonisation, sustainable resource recovery and technologies towards smart manufacturing.

Galgotias University signed an MoU with Samsung India Electronics to launch an upskilling programme through a collaboration between academia and industry.

Medhavi Skills University has signed an MoU with the Assam Rifles to offer educational opportunities and concessions to the families of Assam Rifles personnel.

Zell Education signed an MoU with Auro University to provide an Embedded BBA + CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) programme to the university’s students.

The India Affiliate of the Institute of Risk Management partnered with Sri Sri University to establish India’s first Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management. Students will get access to IRM’s resources and training

Veranda Learning Solutions signed an MoU with Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, to deliver a B.Com course with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) accreditation.

NIIT Foundation partnered with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited in India) at UNICEF to offer digital literacy courses through UNICEF’s Passport 2 Earning (P2E) portal to over 5,000 young women.

IIT Kanpur and National Sugar Institute, Kanpur (NSI Kanpur) have signed an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence for Biofuels.

Research news

A team of scientists from IIT Kanpur, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, and Ashoka University revealed new insights into the internal structure of neutron stars by using data from India’s astronomical observatory, AstroSat. Their findings have been published in Astrophysical Journal. The team included Prof. J. Pankaj Jain, Kewal Anand and Prof. J.S. Yadav from IIT-Kanpur, Ranjeev Misra from IUCAA, Umang Kumar from Ashoka University, and Dipankar Bhattacharya from Ashoka University.

Researchers from IIT Roorkee have discovered a molecule that will help battle drug-resistant infections. The team led by Prof. Ranjana Pathania includes Mahak Saini, Amit Gaurav, and Arsalan Hussain. The findings were published in the American Chemical Society Journal, ACS Infectious Diseases.