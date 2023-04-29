News from the world of education - April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Admissions and courses

Istituto Marangoni will offer a new set of programmes on Product Management for Fragrances and Cosmetics, Fragrances and Cosmetics Management, Marketing and Communication Management for Fragrances and Cosmetics, Fragrances and Cosmetics Brand Management and Licensing, Olfactory Experience Management at its schools in Milan, Florence and Paris to be delivered in association with partners such as Accademia del Profumo, Officine Santa Maria Novella and Symrise. Details at https://bit.ly/40Nk4Ir

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with Semi-Conductor Laboratory, has launched a new four-year B.Tech. in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology). For details, visit https://bit.ly/429R0fn

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore, in association with Women’s Center Educational Trust has opened admissions for a two-year M.Sc. Clinical Embryology course for the 2023-24 academic year.

Eligibility: A B.Sc. in Nursing, Physician Assistant, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Zoology, Microbiology or any other Life Science-related programme from a UGC-recognised university or an MBBS, B.DS, B.VSc. or B.Pharm.

Visit https://bit.ly/3oKL261 for details.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur), through its C3iHub, is launching an eight-week online Cybersecurity Skilling Programme, which is open to students, professionals and anyone interested in cybersecurity domain. For details and to register, visit https://bit.ly/40TQWPS

Whistling Woods International Virtual Academy and The Designers Class have collaborated to offer 20+ tailored, specialised programmes in Series Writing; in Filmmaking; Fashion Design; Interior Design; Jewellery Design; Make-up and Styling; Photography and Wedding Décor. Details at https://bit.ly/3njzkPk

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. The institute also provides PG programmes in Fashion Business Management.

Last date to apply: June 3

Entrance exam date: June 10 (both online and offline)

For details, visit www.iiad.edu.in

Agurchand Manmull (A.M.) Jain College, Chennai, has announced four new courses for the academic year 2023-24: B.Sc. Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence, M.Sc. Applied Psychology with specialisation in Counselling, M.A. Public Administration and M.Com. Accounting and Finance. The college also offers certificate courses in Import and Export Management, E-Banking, Cryptocurrency, Open Source, Disaster Management, Drug-less Therapy, Income Tax Return Filing, Introduction to Gender, Sex and Sexuality, Stress Management, Traditional Art, Event Management, Internet of Things (IoT) For Home Automation among others. For details, visit https://www.amjaincollege.edu.in/se

Vignan Online, the e-learning arm of Vignan Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research (Deemed-to-be University) has announced the commencement of its new academic session for 2023-2024 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. It offers a range of BBA and MBA courses approved by the UGC and has recently launched BCA and MCA programmes as well. For details of programmes and electives and to apply, go to https://vignanonline.com/

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Robotics course, accredited by the Engineering Council U.K., Institution of Engineering and Technology and the Institute of Measurement and Control.

Eligibility: Minimum 60% or first class from a recognised university in a numerate subject such as Engineering Mathematics or Physical Sciences. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Further details at https://bit.ly/3VfHHbb

The V.M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE), Manora-Raia, Goa, has opened admissions for the academic year 2023-2024 for a range of degree programmes in hospitality, including a B.Sc. International Hospitality Management, B.Sc. Culinary Arts and M.Sc. International Hospitality and Tourism Management. It offers professional internships and 100% placement assistance. Visit www.vmsiihe.edu.in for more details.

The Institute of Clinical Research (ICRI) has opened admissions for its UGC-recognised courses such as M.Sc. Clinical Research and Data Science and MBA Healthcare and Data Science.

Eligibility: A graduate or postgraduate degree in Life Sciences, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Pharmacy, Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Dentistry, and Veterinary Science with minimum 50% marks can apply.

For details, visit https://apply.icriindia.com/

The India Smart Protein Innovation Challenge

The Good Food Institute (GFI India) has launched the third edition of The India Smart Protein Innovation Challenge (ISPIC) and invites applications from students and entrepreneurs for solutions that address a range of challenge statements in the industry, including improving the taste, texture, and nutritional profiles of plant-based, fermentation-derived, and cell-based meat, dairy, and egg alternatives.

Last date to apply: May 24

More information at https://smartproteinchallenge.in/

Summer Internships

Internshala has launched a new initiative, “Top 100 Internships of Summer”, which offers around 500 open positions for students from all educational backgrounds. Each internship offers a minimum stipend of ₹15,000 across domains such as digital marketing, business development, web development, content writing, social media marketing, graphic design, human resources, sales, marketing, operations, finance, mobile app development, software development, and data science.

Last date to apply: May 2

Visit https://bit.ly/100SummerInternship for further details

Scholarships available

ETS has partnered with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) to launch the UK-India TOEFL Scholarship, which will support 25 Indian scholars who wish to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate studies at a university in the U.K.

Deadline: May 31

Eligibility: A minimum TOEFL test score of 75 out of 120; an offer letter from a university in the U.K., intent to study a fee-paying UG or PG taught course; first-time enrolment at a university in the U.K.

More details at www.toefltest.in/scholarship

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites applications for the seventh edition of the IET India Scholarship Award, which carries a combined prize money of Rs 10 Lakh.

Eligibility: Open to all undergraduate engineering students of AICTE, UGC-approved and national institutes.

Last date to apply: June 3

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/40LZkR9

Education finance platform Propelld has announced the second phase of its scholarship programme to support students enrolling for an MBA, PGDM, M.Sc., or M.Tech. course at any university in India for 2023-24.

Last date: May 25

To apply, visit https://scholarship.propelld.com For more information, visit https://bit.ly/429WVkB

Sightsavers India has opened applications for its India Fellowship Programme, to help young ophthalmologists train at leading eye-health institutes.

Eligibility: A post-graduate or diploma holder in ophthalmology (MS/DNB/DO) from a recognised institute/university in India, with sound knowledge of clinical ophthalmology.

Last date to apply: June 3

More details at https://bit.ly/3Aygszc

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K. is offering the Deans Excellence Award for new international students who will begin a full-time undergraduate course in Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech and Language Therapy, Journalism, Social Policy, and Social Work in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Deadline: July 3

Eligibility: The applicant must be available to commence academic studies in the U.K. by the start of the academic year in September/October 2023; have paid the tuition fee deposit before July 31; register as an international, fee-paying student and have an offer of study for a full-time four-year undergraduate programme at institute; be self-funded (Students who receive full scholarships, from a government office or embassy for example, will not be eligible).

For details visit https://bit.ly/41MyVnx

Events, awards, and launches

Duolingo English Test (DET) is using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to design customised test-taking experiences. From May 1, test takers will be introduced to a new Interactive Listening type question. It has also added 260 new institutions that now accept DET scores. It has tied up with The Next Genius Scholarship Programme for an “Inspiring India Tour” initiative to visit 1000 high schools across India and provide the best educational resources to students and counsellors.

Toprankers concluded its five-day The Grand Learning Festival recently. The event included sessions on mechanisms to cope with emotional and physical changes during adolescence, a Maha Scholarship Test, and a Career Awareness webinar.

MiVirtue, a platform that aims to inculcate moral, social and emotional values to the youth has been launched in India. For details on the courses, visit https://mivirtue.com/

Ashoka University has been granted Rs. 9.50 crores from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India under its ‘Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence’ (PURSE) programme to accelerate research on the “Holistic View of Disease Dynamics in Indian Context”. Also, Mohit Kumar, a student of the university, has become the first and only Indian to win the McCall MacBain Global Scholarship provided by McGill University in Montréal, Canada this year. He is one of the 10 global recipients of the scholarship.

Ekya Schools has collaborated with the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) in its Bee Hotels initiative. Interested students from all Ekya Schools will look after the Bee Hotels during the summer vacation and record their observations on the Bee Hotel App, which will help further the research programme at ATREE.

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), part of Sommet Education, successfully hosted the Concocting Conclave, a platform for hospitality and culinary professionals, students, and industry experts to explore the rapidly transforming Speciality Beverage segment and the distinctive career opportunities associated with it. Speakers included Prarthona Pal Chowdhury from Pernod Ricard, Angad Soni from Sepoy and Co., food critic and historian Pushpesh Pant among others.

Kumar Rishi and Rishabh Yadav, PG students of Communication Design came first in the Curve in Design immersive design contest hosted by realme and Pearl Academy. They have secured an internship with realme Design Studio. Krishna Priya U., UG student in Graphic and Communication Design was placed second, and Neetusha Gheenah, a PG student in Communication Design came third. Pearl Academy also hosted a Creative Career Conclave for students and their parents with representatives from creative industries addressing concerns and doubts about pursuing a career in fashion and design. It also offered an interactive platform to consider career options, opportunities, and courses.

Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) organised a one-day conference on “AI in Design Business” and brought together industry leaders, designers, and students to discuss the role of AI in the design industry. Shiva Vishwanathan, Founder and CMO of Catenate.io spoke at the event.

Students of Orchids The International School, Thane, presented unique robotic and DIY ideas and innovative models during an exhibition and explained the functionality to the guests and faculty. The exhibits included an automatic dustbin, an automatic irrigation machine, an automatic toll gate, a security system with a keypad and more.

The Hyderabad Public School-Begumpet is hosting a summer camp as part of its ongoing centenary celebrations. It aims to provide an engaging learning experience with a range of creative activities, including music dance, calligraphy, cooking and sports.

Anant School for Climate Action at Anant National University collaborated with Earthday.org to celebrate Earth Day with the theme Invest on our Planet. Students, faculty and staff organised a citizen awareness quiz at the Riverfront area and group discussions with people in the area.

Researchers from IIT-Mandi have collaborated with a French scientist to develop a novel algorithm that automatically detects operational failures in HVAC systems installed in buildings. The results were published in the Journal of Building Performance Simulation in a paper co-authored by Dr. Tushar Jain, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, and research scholar Dr.Mona Subramaniam from IIT Mandi and Dr. Joseph J. Yamé from Université de Lorraine, France.

TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), held its 37th Annual Convocation Ceremony recently. The chief guest was Jalaj Dani, co-promoter of Asian Paints and chairman of Addverb Technologies Limited. The graduating batch comprised 488 students who were awarded degrees and conferred with various awards.

Genesis Global School organised a panel discussion-cum-workshop on the implementation of the National Education Policy. The event was inaugurated by Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Dignitaries from CBSE and principals of 25 schools from across the country attended.

New Zealand-India Education Week concluded recently with a series of dialogues between experts. On the last day, Grant McPherson, Chief Executive, Education New Zealand, and Indian alumni from New Zealand universities spoke in a discussion moderated by Education New Zealand’s brand advocate, Soha Ali Khan.

DPS International Gurgaon hosted the World Scholar’s Cup (WSC) which saw participation from around 800 students from over 20 schools in Delhi-NCR. This year’s theme was ‘Reconstructing the Past’.