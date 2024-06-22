GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET-PG postponed, Health Ministry to assess robustness of exam process

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, the ministry said

Updated - June 22, 2024 10:40 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 10:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Union Health Ministry on June 22 said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination (NTA) for medical students, it said.

Also Read:The allegations over NEET-UG 2024 | Explained

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow - 23rd June, 2024," the ministry said.

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, it said.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process," the ministry said.

