News from the world of Education: September 14, 2021

NMIMS offers new courses

A new four-year B.Sc. Animation and VFX course will begin at NMIMS (Deemed to be University) this month. The emphasis of this programme will be students’ overall development and experiential learning, with hands-on applications and real-world projects.

Eligibility: Candidates must have completed their Class 12 or equivalent exam (diploma in Engineering/ITI) from a recognised board with minimum 50% aggregate marks. Preference will be given to those who have completed national-level certification courses in drawing, acting, dancing and photography. Those above 25 years of age cannot apply.

For details, visit, https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-animation-vfx

The B.Sc. (Tech.) in Cosmeticology and Perfumery focuses on advances in cosmetic product development, pharmacology, perfume chemistry and analytical techniques used in cosmetic and perfume industries.

For details, visit, www.nmimsnavimumbai.org/academics/programs/bsc-tech-cosmeticology-and-perfumery.

IMS Noida opens admissions and hosts FDP

Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida, invites application for its 2021 batch for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology.

How to apply: Applicants can collect the application form from the institute by paying ₹1,000 (cash) for UG courses and ₹1,400 (cash) for the PGDM programme. It can also be obtained by post, online or demand draft facility of ₹1,050/- for UG courses and ₹1,450/- for PGDM, in favour of IMS- NOIDA payable at Noida / Delhi Noida / Delhi.

Admission process: Applications are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board or equivalent. All eligible candidates will have to appear for the entrance exam, which comprises of a written test and personal interview. Qualifying candidates must carry their portfolios. Admission is based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam and the performance in written tests and personal interviews.

For details, visit, http://imsnoida.com/ http://imsnoida.in

The institution also organised a Faculty Development Program on “Personal and Professional Ethics for Teaching Effectiveness. The keynote speaker was Dr . Parin Somani, motivational speaker and author. Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director, IMS Noida, also spoke at the event.

Infinity Learn India Talent Exam

Infinity Learn will conduct the Infinity Learn India Talent Exam (ILITE) for students from Classes 9-12 who want to write the JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET exams. The scholarship aims to students prepare with top faculty for these exams. Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya offers online classes for JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET. The ILITE will be held online on October 10, between 2.00 and 5.00 p.m. Toppers can win up to 100% scholarship for Infinity Learn courses, as well as other exciting prizes. For details, visit, infinitylearn.com/ilite

Life skills training using tennis

Xebia recently announced its support for EduTennis, a programme that trains underprivileged children in essential life skills using tennis. Xebia will support EduTennis with a series of employee volunteering programmes, wherein its employees will offer time, skills, and mentorship to deepen the impact of the development intervention. For details, visit www.xebia.com

India’s first BMC-run Cambridge education school in Mumbai

Mumbai is set to become the first city in India to have a Cambridge affiliated municipal school that will be free to its residents and impart quality education. The inclusion of an international board will go a long way in developing a strong culture of teaching and learning to students of Mumbai Public Schools and ensure that the international curriculum reaches out to every child. The aim is to also explore a more thoughtful collaboration with Cambridge in school reforms and development of municipal schools.

AWS to offer Cloud Computing Curriculum to more institutions

After successfully integrating Cloud Computing curriculum in programmes of study at seven education institutions in 2020, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will add another 21 higher education institutions across India. The curriculum will be included in engineering programmes for Computer Science and IT, degree programmes such as Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Computer Applications, and postgraduate programmes in technology and management offered by institutions in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. Students will learn about Cloud Architecture, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, AI and ML. In addition to AWS training and learning resources, students will have access to the AWS Management Console, a web interface that that provides them real-world, hands-on experience in using and experimenting with AWS cloud services and building applications.

Moturi Satyanarayana Centre for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences inaugurated

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, recently inaugurated the Moturi Satyanarayana Centre for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences at Krea University. The official inauguration event was hosted at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The centre aims to promote scholarship in the Humanities and Social Sciences, and commemorates the life and legacy of Moturi Satyanarayana, veteran freedom fighter, Member of the Constituent Assembly, and a two-time Rajya Sabha MP.

Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing

Simplilearn, in collaboration with the University of Arizona Global Campus Forbes School of Business and Technology (UAGC), recently launched its Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing. With this intensive five-to six-month programme, learners will gain knowledge on the practical aspects of SEO, SEM, Web Analytics, and Social Media Marketing through tools and hands-on practice. On completion, learners will receive a joint Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing by University of Arizona Global Campus and Simplilearn, university credits toward a degree, along with a UAGC Forbes Alumni conferral. Learners will also receive certificates from Simplilearn for all modules in the learning path.

Pearson updates PTE Academic

Pearson recently announced two major updates to its English language proficiency exam, PTE Academic. From November 16, the duration will reduce to two hours. There are no changes to the overall format, question types or scoring scale — there will simply be fewer questions — allowing candidates to prepare in the same way. The shorter test is still accepted by the same universities and professional bodies, including more than 3000 academic institutions world-wide, and by the governments of the U.K., Australia and New Zealand for visa and immigration purposes.Pearson is also launching PTE Academic Online, for people who prefer to take the test remotely. Also available to take from November 16, the online test takes two hours and will follow the same format and scoring system as the new shorter PTE Academic test centre exam.

Virtual platform to conduct end-to-end campus drives

Mercer | Mettl recently developed an innovative digital platform to conduct virtual campus hiring drives to accelerate campus recruitment processes impacted by COVID-19. The new-age platform enables companies to replicate the step-by-step process of a traditional campus hiring drive online. From campus selection to student engagement before placements through case study competitions and hackathons to assessments to interviews, the platform helps conduct every step virtually and seamlessly. It not only automates the process, but also eliminates the long-standing challenges associated with traditional drives by doing away with activities such as multiple campus visits, physical assessments and other logistical hassles and monetary overheads. The solution allows employers to locate and hire talent from anywhere through a streamlined and scientifically validated process and make data-backed hiring decisions.

IISER Bhopal researchers sequence genome of Giloy

Scientists at IISER Bhopal have sequenced the genome of Giloy, a plant with medicinal properties. This is important due to the use in pharmaceuticals and Ayurvedic formulations to treat various health conditions including COVID-19 and can provide deep insights into the genomic basis of its medicinal properties. This research was undertaken by MetaBioSys Group.

Honeywell launches centres of excellence for skilling

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF) recently entered into a three-year partnership with ICT Academy to create centres of excellence for skill development in 50 colleges across the country. As part of its CSR efforts, Honeywell has committed ₹ 10 crore in the first year to develop these centres, which will offer certifications in AI, ML, Big Data Analytics, and Nano technology. This programme will empower 15,000 students — half of whom are women. It offers a globally-recognised certificate that will benefit bright students from society’s marginalised sections across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. HHSIF is also establishing centres for women students. The student learning pathway in the programme includes 100 hours of classroom sessions, personal mentoring in select technologies, proficiency assessments, certification, and campus placements.

LPU launches Semester Abroad Programmes and honours Nishad Kumar, Bajrang Punia

In order to help students gain international educational exposure, LPU will send 150 students to foreign universities on a 100% scholarship under the Semester Abroad Programme. Universities that are part of the programme include University of Lethbridge Canada, IMT Lille Douai France, Curtin University Australia, and others. Early this year, LPU partnered with 43 foreign universities from 22 countries for its students to spend a semester at a foreign university. Under the programme, LPU students will be able to study a full semester at LPU’s partner universities and be awarded a degree from LPU. In addition, LPU also offers an International Credit Transfer Programme where the university provides credit transfers to students for 28 programmes to 30 universities in 10 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, and more. Under this programme, the initial two years are spent at LPU and the other two years abroad. The student is awarded a degree from the foreign partner university.

The institute also honoured Nishad Kumar, student of its B.A. Physical Education programme and silver medal winner at the recently concluded Paralympics, and Bajrang Punia, a student of its B.PEd programme at the recent Olympic Games. Nishad Kumar was awarded ₹25 lakhs for the silver medal in High Jump at Paralympics while Bajrang Punia was awarded ₹10 lakhs for his bronze medal in wrestling.

Placement assurance for Hero Vired’s full-time programme in Data Science, ML, and AI

Hero Vired recently announced placement assurance for all aspirants enrolling in the full-time integrated programme in Data Science, ML,and AI. The programme, developed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is designed to make learners proficient in the industry standards of Python, R, Tableau, PowerBI, Azure, Excel, Tensorflow, PyTorch, SQL and KNIME. It provides hands-on project-based learning on real data, and offers end-to-end programming, including data engineering and MLOPs. Hero Vired has also announced Scholarship Advantage to make its programmes accessible to a broader spectrum of learners and working professionals in India. The scholarships are for individuals with exceptional past academic records, women, and merit students who need financial assistance. For more details, visit www.herovired.com

Study on online learning

A new study commissioned by Lenovo and Microsoft recently found that students and educators see enormous potential in online learning, but are just beginning to enjoy its advantages. Conducted by YouGov and Terrapin across 12 markets in Asia Pacific in May, the study examined nearly 3,400 students, parents and educators (including 232 students in India) to understand their assessment of e-learning since the pandemic began and explored how technology can further engage students and support learning. Among students, accessibility (63%) and flexibility (50%) were named as major advantages of online learning. Additionally, 62% of students and 67% of educators praised the convenience of eliminating the need to commute, among others.

Vikram Singh appointed as mPokket’s new Head of Product

mPokket recently appointed Vikram Singh as its new Head of Product. He will lead mPokket’s product team and develop the product strategy and roadmap that applies creativity, utilises advanced technologies and aligns with the company’s strategic goals and will manage a team of product managers and UX designers to build new products and scale existing ones at mPokket.

RV University launches new-age School of Economics and Finance

RV University recently launched a new-age School of Economics and Finance, which offers a mix of three undergraduate, two postgraduate and a Ph.D. programme. In the current year, it will offer B.A. (Hons.), (Economics), B. Com (Hons.) and B.B.A. (Hons.), besides a full-time and part-time Ph.D. programme. In 2022, it will start M.A. (Economics) and M.B.A. programmes. The curriculum has been designed anticipating the fast-evolving needs of the industry. Students of B.B.A. (Hons.) will specialise in Entrepreneurship, and Finance with career tracks in FinTech, Value Investing, Banking and Insurance. M.B.A. students will have choices to specialise in Finance with career tracks in Equity Research, Investment Banking, FinTech and Corporate Finance.

NIIT University appoints Prof. Rajesh Khanna as President

NIIT University recently appointed Prof. Rajesh Khanna as the new President. Prof. Khanna, former faculty and Dean of Students at IIT Delhi, has held numerous faculty and administrative positions at IIT Delhi over the course of his 23-year career, including Head of Department of Chemical Engineering, Dean of Students, Faculty-in-Charge of Sports, Faculty Advisor for Students Society, and a mentor to countless students. He has also held the position of Vice-Chairman of the Joint Entrance Examination. With over 2,000 citations, his research has been well received by the scientific community.

Award for commitment to sustainability

KL Deemed-to-be University was recently bestowed the prestigious Clean and Smart Campus Award 2020 by AICTE, under the category of universities that use Indian Knowledge Systems and in recognition of its wide range of initiatives allied to sustainable growth, and was cited for its sustainability, traditional systematised waste management, resource and use of technology to engage the campus in environmental stewardship. It has also been recognised for promoting several eco-friendly initiatives such as the use of battery powered vehicles, road sweeping machines, sensor-based parking, sensor-based lighting, sensor-based flushing systems, solar and wind power generation, and its active participation in climate change related activities.

Cuemath report on deteriorating Maths learning during the pandemic

Cuemath recently commissioned a study with market research firm AC Nielsen to highlight the learning challenges faced by students during the pandemic. It was conducted to understand parent perceptions and concerns in their child’s learning. Around 1,200 samples, split equally across cities and grades, were collected across six metros: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, for Classes 1-12. The report showed a high learning loss amongt children across grades, especially in Maths. According to the survey, one in every four parents of students up to class five believe learning loss to be severe in Maths in the past 18 months. The study also highlights 44% of parents have reported fear of Maths as a prominent factor for learning loss. Furthermore, six out of 10 parents feel that enhanced classroom teaching methods such as interactive videos, game-based learning, and DIY activities by either schools or EdTech platforms are solutions to address this problem.

FLAME University hosts virtual convocation

FLAME University recently virtually hosted its convocation ceremony. Prasoon Joshi, poet, writer and Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, was the chief guest. Along with Vice-Chancellor Dishan Kamdar, he presented multiple awards and certificates to celebrated graduates’ academic and all-round excellence. Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, the convocation was held virtually, and students, parents and other guests attended the ceremony online.

Khaitan World School launched in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad

The Khaitan Family recently launched The Khaitan World School in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad, which aims to offers a broad and balanced curriculum aligned with the NEP. It will have a capacity to accommodate 2,000 students, with the student:teacher ratio being 1:14. Its primary focus will be on developing skills and attitudes so that students can be successful. Along with reading and speaking skills, there will be a strong focus on other literacies such as media, digital and financial literacy. Learning will be inquiry-driven.

Abhinav Bhatnagar appointed as Tekie’s VP, Business Strategy

Tekie recently appointed Abhinav Bhatnagar as Vice President, Business Strategy, to strengthen the business strategies further and develop a growth engine. He has an experience of about a decade in the edtech sector and will oversee the high-performing business team at Tekie. Before joining Tekie, he worked as Associate Vice President at PlanetSpark, and has also co-founded ClassReadyTechnologies.

Scaler launches lifelong career accelerator programme

Scaler recently launched Forever, a subscription-based upskilling programme for tech professionals, designed on continuous learning and mentoring principles, essential to remaining relevant to the industry and lifelong career growth. The programme provides mentoring, guidance and support sessions with leading tech professionals allowing members/learners to make better career decisions, career and skill development cohorts that encourage in-depth and high-quality learning of topics and upcoming technologies, networking opportunities such as group classes + access to an exclusive community of motivated technology professionals, access to all Scaler masterclasses, hackathons and coding/programming competitions to fine-tune and build technical skills, and engagement with industry peers and leaders through regular events such as AMAs and fireside chats.

UBS includes CMAPS module in MBA

Universal Business School, Mumbai, has recently included a Collaborative Multi-disciplinary Approach towards Problem Solving (CMAPS) module in its MBA. This is being offered to first-year students, and will support them in getting business knowledge from the field experts with practical exposure to problem-solving, analytics and technical abilities. Over 500 corporates are being approached to finalise 60 projects under CMAPS.

Prof. U Ramamurty, researcher from NTU Singapore, at SRM University-AP

An interactive session between Prof. U Ramamurty, President Chair Professor, School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, and the faculty members of SRM University-AP was held recently. During the discussion, Prof. Ramamurthy emphasised the importance of research collaboration between faculty members from different research areas and utilising expertise to achieve significant scientific output. Dr. Pardhasaradhi Maram, Department of Chemistry, Dr. Sabyasachi Mukhopadhyay, Department of Physics, and Prof. G S Vinod Kumar, Department of Mechanical Engineering presented their detailed research areas.

IIT Roorkee contributes to confirm cosmic clocks, conducts virtual convocation

The Indian Pulsar Timing Array (InPTA) team of astronomers recently detected unprecedented changes in a radio pulsar with the help of a highly versatile, sensitive and upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT).The InPTA is a collaboration of Indian and Japanese astronomers from several institutes, including IIT Roorkee. Earlier this year, the InPTA became a part of an international collaboration aiming to catch the elusive nanohertz gravitational waves. The results of this project was recently published as letters in monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The paper had contributions from two IIT-Roorkee students — Jaikhomba Singha, a Ph.D. student, the lead author and Piyush Marmat (Int. M.Sc. student) of the Department of Physics.

IIT Roorkee also conducted its virtual convocation recently. The chief guest was Prof. Pradeep K. Khosla, Chancellor, University of California San Diego. A total of 1,804 degrees were awarded this year. There were 912 undergraduate, 685 postgraduate, and 207 doctorate degree recipients.

BYJU’S apooints Vineet Singh and acquires Gradeup

BYJU’S recently appointed Vineet Singh as Vice President, Brand & Creative Strategy. Hewill be responsible for building and enhancing the brand’s value proposition across offline and online mediums to cater to a diverse array of audiences across the country.

It also announced the acquisition of Gradeup, which will be rebranded as BYJU’S Exam Prep and cater to students preparing for 150+ exams including Government jobs and PG entrance exams such as UPSC CSE, GATE, CAT, Bank PO/Clerk, Defence, UGC-NET, and so on.