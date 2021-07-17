News from the world of education - July 17, 2021

Information on admissions, research, MOUs, scholarships and more...

M.Sc. Molecular Medicine at Saveetha Dental College

Saveetha Dental College offers a two year M.Sc. programme in Molecular Medicine, which offers new scope for graduates in life sciences, allied health sciences, pharmacy, medical technology, molecular medicine, engineering (biological sciences), medicine and dentistry. The new course is an inter-disciplinary programme with 12-month dissertation/research work. For details write to admission@saveetha.com or call +91-89399 97741 or+91- 89399 94248

Certificate courses for teachers

International Council for School Leadership (ICSL) has launched ReSET, a three-week live and interactive certificate programme for educators to “Relearn Essential Skills for Excellence in Teaching”. ReSET uses both synchronous and asynchronous learning tools and participants get to interact with their mentors virtually. The course is priced at ₹6000 and will be further subsidised for the teachers sponsored by the state education departments. The next batch will commence on July 19. To register, visit: https://www.icsl.org.in/reset

Asia Young Designer Awards 2020-2021

The latest instalment of Asia Young Designer Awards (AYDA) International Finale organised by Nippon Paint concluded with the announcement that Dayana Aripin and Evva Lim Fee Yah, both from Malaysia, were the Asia Young Designers of the Year 2020/2021. The winners were announced from 23 finalists from 13 participating locations. Finalists from India were Neha Harish and Tasha Singh. Held virtually, this year the international design competition revolved around the theme of Forward: Human-Centred Design. Neha Harish received the “Best Sustainable Design Award”. The theme for AYDA 2021-22 is Amplifying Empathy through Design and submissions are invited for the same. For details, visit: asiayoungdesignerawards.com

Education gap survey

TeamLease EdTech launched the findings of its survey “COVID 19 Learning Loss in Higher Education”, which indicates that universities and students feel that COVID 19 has led to a learning loss for students. While students feels that the loss is between 40% and 60%, university leaders state that the loss has been 30% to 40%. More painfully, the survey finds that it may take three years to repair this gap. Furthermore, a deep dive research conducted by TeamLease EdTech suggests that this learning loss has five sources; the digital divide, slow governance at government institutions, pre-existing capacity deficits, longer lockdowns than most countries, and weak online teaching/learning content.

Top trending and surging skills of June 2021

Udemy has announced its top trending skills for the month of June 2021. This list has been compiled based on the trending skills analysed by Udemy Business every month. The top 10 trending skills in India for June, 2021 include: Tally.ERP, Goods and Services Tax, Oracle Developer, Next.js, Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator (PCNSA), Cryptocurrency, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect, Object Detection, WebdriverIO. Meanwhile the top surging skills and courses by Industry in June 2021 were: Financial Services- 135% increase in Robotic Process Automation course consumption, Retail- 90% increase in Interpersonal Feedback course consumption, Professional Services- 241% increase in Microsoft PL-900 course consumption

Junior maths championship

Matific has launched the online ‘The Junior Maths Championship’ in India for children up to Class 6. is The two-day competition, scheduled for August 11 and 12, will help young minds hone their mathematical streak. Winning schools will get cash prizes worth ₹4,50,000 as first prize, ₹2,50,000 as second prize and ₹75,000 as a third prize. There is no registration fee. Registrations are open till August 10. Aspirants can register at https://www.matific.com/in/en-in/home/matific-olympiad/

Internship programme

Ed-tech start-up Upraised is now welcoming students from Engineering, MBA, Design & Arts and Commerce colleges looking for internship placements through its ‘Embark Internship Programme 2021’. The goal is to help students land internship opportunities based on skills and interests rather than graduate degree. Students will have to pass ESAT (Embark Skills Assessment Test). Once they are selected, each will go through a six-week training programme and land an internship with guaranteed stipend with an option of converting to PPO. The internship programme is free for students and registrations will continue till August 15. Register at: https://www.upraised.co/embark

Reimagining vocational education

TCS iON has brought together an ecosystem of academia, corporates, publishers, and original equipment manufacturers as part of its innovative phygital model for vocational education, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day. This ecosystem will drive enhanced learning content, experiences and outcomes for learners looking to enhance their skills. TCS iON has developed a large ecosystem of players with deep expertise in vocational education including Tata STRIVE, Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), and Apollo Med Skills. It also includes the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC), which recently expanded its engagement with TCS iON to develop programmes for the automotive sector.

Survey with engineers

A survey by BridgeLabz has revealed that most engineers want to switch jobs amid the ongoing pandemic. About 83% of engineers want to switch jobs amid the pandemic but majority rely on free learning resources even though there is no guarantee of learning or of job. The survey was conducted with over 1000 participants to find out how the professional growth of engineers has been affected by the pandemic. More than 50% of the respondents were fresh graduates looking for a job. While half the respondents felt that work-from-home post-pandemic had not affected professional development, a majority mentioned not receiving promotion or appraisal during this time.

Math anxiety

Cuemath, a live-class platform for Math and Coding for young students, conducted a student national survey in June to understand more about the anxiety students face regarding Maths. The survey highlights that eight in every 10 students suffer from Math anxiety. This has become worse since the onset of the pandemic. The survey saw participation from 880 boys and 720 girls between Class 7 and Class 10 to ascertain their perception about Maths and how its impacts their performance. Some highlights from the survey are: Only 18% of the students had a positive attitude towards Maths; 6 of 10 students in Class 7 are proficient in Maths but this drops to 2 out of 10 in Class 8. Across classes, less than 20% of students persisted in solving Maths problems.

Distinguished though leaders

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, hosted Dr. Vijay Govindarajan, Coxe Distinguished Professor, Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, and author, for the latest edition of Distinguished Thought Leader Series – Term Zero. Dr. Govindarajan spoke about ‘Reverse Innovation’ and India’s opportunities to grow the economy and solve income inequality and also interacted with the students.

First batch of graduates

The first batch of students of the International Joint M.Tech. Degree in Food Science and Technology (IMDFST) at IIT Guwahati will graduate this year. The International Joint M.Tech. degree is a joint academic exercise of IIT Guwahati’ Departments of Chemical Engineering, Bio-sciences and Bio-engineering, Chemistry and the School of Agro and Rural Technology with the United Graduate School of Agricultural Science of Gifu University, Japan. A total of eight students - four each from IIT Guwahati and Gifu University - comprise the first batch of graduates of this course.

Samsung scholarships

Samsung has given scholarships to 544 meritorious students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools who have qualified for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT), as part of its Samsung Star Scholar programme, fulfilling its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia by empowering the next generation of Young India. The programme offers a scholarship of up to 2 lakh for expenses related to tuition, examination, hostel and mess for one academic year and can be renewed every year up to five years,.

Scholarship in memoriam

To enable meritorious students from weaker economic backgrounds to pursue world-class education, the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) recently announced a scholarship in memory of late veteran journalist H. Venkatasubbiah. M.A. Economics students at the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) are eligible for this scholarship.

Innovation

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi (IIT-Mandi) have developed a computational model for automated disease detection in potato crops using photographs of its leaves. The research led by Dr. Srikant Srinivasan, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, in collaboration with the Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques to highlight the diseased portions of the leaf.

Integrated BBA-MBA programmes

School of Business at UPES, Dehra Dun, has introduced four-year integrated BBA-MBA programmes, as the demand for skilled, talented, and knowledgeable MBA professionals continue to rise. The four-year integrated programmes have been designed to be fast-tracked yet intensive and aligned with the industry needs. The Integrated programme offers four specialisations in Marketing Management; Finance Management; Human Resource and Operations Management. The integrated B.Com (Hons)-MBA programme has been launched with two specialisations in e-commerce and Banking and Insurance. Details at https://www.upes.ac.in/

Programme for aspiring entrepreneurs

AIC–Great Lakes Balachandran Incubator (AGBI) — established by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai — recently announced the launch of a ‘B-Plan for You’ programme for young and aspiring entrepreneurs. Through this, the management institute aspires to create ‘global-born’, ‘de-risked, investable ventures’ that address the severe bottlenecks identified in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India, namely opportunity start-up, internationalisation, high-growth, product innovation and start-up skills. The programme is also aimed at mid-senior level managers (intrapreneurs), looking at creating a strong impact in their organisations. The program will commence from August 9.

M.Sc. Sustainability & Environmental Studies admission

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Sustainability & Environmental Studies course starting in September 2021. This course offers a cross-disciplinary approach to the study of environmental management, policy, the circular economy, sustainability and sustainable development in both developed and developing countries.

Eligibility: Normally a first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in any discipline. All backgrounds considered, including Social Sciences, Arts, Engineering, Law, Chemistry, Maths, Physics, Geology, Biology and Business. IELTS requirement is 6.5 (no individual element below 5.5)

Fee: £21,850 for international students for 2021/ 22

For more information, visit: https://www.strath.ac.uk/courses/postgraduatetaught/sustainabilityenvironmentalstudies/#whythiscourse

Student-teacher art

World University of Design hosted a presentation by the well-known artist Naresh Kapuria recently. Using burnt wood Kapuria made an attempt at depicting the symbiotic relationship between the professor and student. As two entities, they both have a lot to give to each other, to learn from and to be of use to humanity so long as they coexist, they must be of significance to each other and the world around them must benefit from them.

Stream selector tests

Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), in association with Mindler, has come up with two new and innovative tests named VMC Disha and VMC Vision. to strengthen the school outreach programmes. These stream and career deciding tests are especially customised for students ranging from Classes 8 to 12. While VMC Vision is for science students of Class 11 and 12 to make them realise the ideal match for their careers, VMC Disha is customised for students of Class 8, 9, and 10 in order to make the process of stream selection scientific and accurate.