CUET-UG postponed to May 29 in Delhi: NTA

"It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only," said Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director of NTA.

Published - May 15, 2024 12:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students waiting in que for appearing in the CUET Examination for seeking admissions into various colleges in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG scheduled for May 15 has been postponed for centres in Delhi due to unavoidable reasons, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on May 14.

This is the third edition of the undergraduate admission test.

The examination will now be held in Delhi on May 29 and revised admit cards will be issued for candidates. There are 258 centres for CUET-UG across the city.

CUET deferred to May 29 in Manipur, NTA considering temporary exam centre in Srinagar

"It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only," said Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director of NTA.

"The examination scheduled for May 15 will be held in all other cities across the country, including in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida, and abroad. Further examinations scheduled for other dates (May 16, 17 and 18) at all centres, including those in Delhi, will be held as scheduled," Ms. Parashar added.

The NTA had last month announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests will be in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam will be held in computer-based mode.

This year, over 13.4 lakh candidates have registered for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

