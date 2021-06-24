Data

Data | India crosses the 3 crore mark in COVID-19 cases, lags behind in vaccinations

Women waiting for their turn at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Vijayawada.  

On Tuesday, India crossed the 3-crore mark in cumulative COVID-19 cases. Only the U.S., with 3.35 crore total cases, has registered a higher tally than India. The cumulative number of recorded deaths in India is nearing the 4-lakh-mark. Only the U.S. (about 6 lakh deaths) and Brazil (about 5 lakh deaths) have recorded more fatalities than India. In terms of average daily deaths and cases, India is the second only to Brazil. On the vaccination front, while India has administered the second-highest number of doses behind the U.S., only 17% of people in the country have received at least one dose.

Case count

The chart plots the cumulative cases recorded by a country against the seven-day rolling average of daily cases on June 22. With 56,512 average daily cases, India ranks second in the world behind Brazil (74,490). They are the only countries registering more than 50,000 average new cases.

 

Death tally

Vaccination coverage

The chart plots the total vaccine doses administered against the share of people who have received at least one dose in countries with the latest available data. India ranks 42nd in terms of population covered with at least one dose. China is not a part of this graph.

 

