Data | With Busquets’ and Alba’s exit, Barcelona’s golden generation moves on

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Andrés Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernández, Dani Alves, Victor Valdes, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto were the start players of Barcelona’s golden era

July 04, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Rebecca Rose Varghese,Jibrail Ismail,Hudson Joshiya J.
The golden lineup: Barcelona teammates stand together to prepare for a Copa del Rey soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 26, 2013.

The exits of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba from FC Barcelona at the end of the 2022-23 season has meant that only Sergi Roberto remains of the key set of players who dominated Spanish, European and even world football for more than a decade. Here’s a look at the timeline of the club’s golden period that resulted in several trophies, the clinch pins of the generation and the performance metrics.

Timeline

The graph shows the active years of the players who were part of Barcelona’s golden generation, except for Sergi Roberto who remains in the club

Honours

The graph charts the number of titles won by Barcelona between 1998 and 2023

Star performances

The graph charts the performance of the key players of Barcelona’s golden generation, including the seasons played, minutes played and goals scored

Source: FC Barcelona website

Also read: FIFA World Cup: Busquets- the last of the ‘Old Guard’ - Sportstar

Listen to our Data podcast: How Turkey’s economic and political trajectory compares to India | Data Point podcast

