Data | Who were the decade's best in Test cricket?

India’s best batsman was Virat Kohli, while R. Ashwin topped the charts among bowlers. Alastair Cook was the decade’s top run-getter while Steve Smith was the most consistent. Among bowlers, James Anderson stood out with 429 scalps

Off the bat

The chart plots Test batsmen who played at least 20 matches in the last decade. Eight Indians feature among the elite (high avg. and most runs, shown in the shaded region). Among them, five are currently active.

Elite batsmen of the decade

image/svg+xml Indians among the elite are Kohli, Pujara, Rahane, Vijay, Dhawan, Dhoni, Tendulkar and Sehwag 05101520253035404550556065 0K 1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K 7K 8K 9K Runs Country Null India 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Batting average Mean Mean Kohli Tendulkar Sangakkara Voges Laxman Smith Cook Pujara Williamson Dravid Root Rahane Dhoni Others Indians Runs (in â€˜000)

Swing, seam and spin

The chart plots Test bowlers who picked at least 25 wickets in the last decade. Three Indians are among the elite (low strike rate and most wickets, shown in the shaded region)

Elite bowlers of the decade

image/svg+xml India picked-up 16.9 wickets per match, the second- highest in the decade after Australia (17.3) 30405060708090100110120130 SR 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 Wkts 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 130 110 90 70 50 30 Mean Mean Strike rate Wickets Ashwin Rabada Steyn Ishant Jadeja Anderson Shami Umesh Cummins Lyon Others Indians

Team records

image/svg+xml Team Mat All Home Away India 107 52.3% 74% 33.3% Australia 112 50.9% 67.3% 37.2% South Africa 50% 64.6% 34.2% England 126 45.2% 61.2% 30.2% Pakistan 83 39.8% 48.6% 33.3% Team records (number of matches, win %) 90

Top run-getters

image/svg+xml Player Inn Runs Avg. A. Cook 201 8818 46.41 J. Root 164 7359 48.41 V. Kohli 141 7202 54.97 S. Smith 130 7164 62.84 D. Warner 153 7088 48.21 Top run-getters

Top wicket-takers