Data | Who were the decade's best in Test cricket?

India had an exceptional decade in Tests, especially at home, where it won almost three-fourth of the matches it played
India’s best batsman was Virat Kohli, while R. Ashwin topped the charts among bowlers. Alastair Cook was the decade’s top run-getter while Steve Smith was the most consistent. Among bowlers, James Anderson stood out with 429 scalps
Off the bat
The chart plots Test batsmen who played at least 20 matches in the last decade. Eight Indians feature among the elite (high avg. and most runs, shown in the shaded region). Among them, five are currently active.
Elite batsmen of the decade
Swing, seam and spin
The chart plots Test bowlers who picked at least 25 wickets in the last decade. Three Indians are among the elite (low strike rate and most wickets, shown in the shaded region)
Elite bowlers of the decade
Team records
Top run-getters
Top wicket-takers
