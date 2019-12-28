ePaper
Just In
12mins
Azad likens present day to British rule
22mins
Nirmala Sitharaman waives MDR charges for some businesses
40mins
IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on Jan 17
58mins
Top Meerut cop caught on video telling protestors ‘go to Pakistan’
59mins
Country fighting against ideology that it fought against during freedom struggle: Priyanka Gandhi
1hr
Martyrs’ Day, Abdullah’s birth anniversary removed from public holiday list in J&K
1hr
Students stage protest during Kerala Governor’s speech at Indian History Congress
1hr
Australia captain Tim Paine upset over video review system
2hrs
Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen, finds place in Indian team for Olympic qualifiers
2hrs
UN Green Climate Fund approves first project for North Korea
2hrs
The Hindu's 10 most viewed cartoons of 2019
3hrs
Watch | Virat Kohli among Wisden’s Cricketers-of-the-Decade
3hrs
Centre indulging in inversion of principles of jurisprudence through NRC, NPR, says Yechury
3hrs
Nearly 2,000 evacuated, one missing as cyclone Sarai hammers Fiji
3hrs
The 10 most read articles of The Hindu online in 2019
Home
News
National
International
States
Cities
Opinion
Cartoon
Columns
Editorial
Interview
Lead
Readers' Editor
Comment
Open Page
Letters
Business
Agri-Business
Industry
Economy
Markets
Budget
Stock Quotes
Sport
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Athletics
Motorsport
Races
Other Sports
Elections
Jharkhand 2019
Results
Crossword
Entertainment
Art
Dance
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Life & Style
Fashion
Fitness
Food
Motoring
Travel
Homes and gardens
Luxury
thREAD
Subscribe now
Sign in / Sign up
Why pay for news? -
Know More
Looking back at the decade with cartoons
Share On
Society
Faith
History & Culture
Documenting the bond between mahouts and their elephants
Society
The decade that was
Looking back at the decade with cartoons
Surendra
December 28, 2019 16:00 IST
Updated:
December 28, 2019 12:16 IST
Share Article
PRINT
A
A
A
Surendra
December 28, 2019 16:00 IST
Updated:
December 28, 2019 12:16 IST
1/11
cartoonscapem aap minar colour 110215
1/11
cartoonscapem aap minar colour 110215
A selection of Surendra’s best cartoons published in ‘The Hindu’ over the decade
more-in
Other Slideshows
Looking back at the decade with cartoons
Christmas 2019: From Srinagar to Kerala, Indians celebrate festival with vigour
Peak happiness: Lonely Planet ranks Bhutan as the No.1 place to visit in 2020
A Xi change | Mamallapuram gets a second wind
Excavations in Keeladi yields its secrets
Mysuru Dasara comes to a close
Why you should pay for quality journalism -
Click to know more
Related Topics
Society
cartoons and animation
Related Articles
Next Story
Education, values & skills
TRENDING TODAY
The Hindu Explains
Fact Check
Citizenship Amendment Act
Cricket
63K
|
Indian-origin workers pen open letter to top tech CEOs against citizenship law
13K
|
Now, a Norwegian woman who took part in anti-CAA protest asked to leave India immediately
12K
|
Actor Kushal Punjabi found dead in his Bandra residence
14K
|
14 dead as plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan
14K
|
Kerala plans detention centre
20K
|
NPR: house-to-house verification planned
37K
|
Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan to get ₹1.3 crore
19K
|
Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan booked by Amritsar police for ‘hurting religious sentiments’
45K
|
Anti-CAA protests: 1,000 lawyers distance themselves from BCI stand
Close X
Next Story »
Education, values & skills