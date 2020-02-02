Data | Markets not enthused about Budget 2020

Most sectors experienced a slump in the Benchmark stock index
The BSE Sensex recorded its biggest Budget-day plunge since 2009 as the announcements failed to cheer investors. The Benchmark stock index was down by 2.43%, with most sectors, barring Information Technology, experiencing a slump. The realty sector saw the steepest drop (-7.82%) followed by the Capital Goods (-4.79%) and the Industrials (-3.94%) sector.
However, the Information Technology sector saw a significant rise of 1.41% during the budget day. This coincides with the fact that the IT and Telecom sector got a huge boost in budget 2020. The sector's share in total expenditure came down by 1.36% points compared to last year (grew from 0.59% of total expenses in FY20 to 10.62% in FY21). This is the sharpest increase among all sectors.
Table depicts the % change across sectors on Budget day.
