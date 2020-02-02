Data

Data | Markets not enthused about Budget 2020

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Most sectors experienced a slump in the Benchmark stock index

The BSE Sensex recorded its biggest Budget-day plunge since 2009 as the announcements failed to cheer investors. The Benchmark stock index was down by 2.43%, with most sectors, barring Information Technology, experiencing a slump. The realty sector saw the steepest drop (-7.82%) followed by the Capital Goods (-4.79%) and the Industrials (-3.94%) sector.

However, the Information Technology sector saw a significant rise of 1.41% during the budget day. This coincides with the fact that the IT and Telecom sector got a huge boost in budget 2020. The sector's share in total expenditure came down by 1.36% points compared to last year (grew from 0.59% of total expenses in FY20 to 10.62% in FY21). This is the sharpest increase among all sectors. 

Table depicts the % change across sectors on Budget day.

image/svg+xml 22 18 14 10 55 45 35 25 FY14, Q1 FY19, Q1 FY17, Q1 FY16, Q1 FY20, Q1 year, Quarter
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Budget 2020 Markets Data
state budget and tax
budgets and budgeting
market and exchange
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 9:47:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-markets-not-enthused-about-budget-2020/article30720582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY