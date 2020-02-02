Data | Budget 2020: Income and tax scenarios for salaried individuals

The tax rate for those earning between ₹5 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh has been lowered from 20% to 10%, and for incomes between ₹7.5 lakh and ₹10 lakh to 15% from 20%. Similarly, tax rates have been lowered from 30% to 20% for those earning between ₹10 lakh and ₹12.5 lakh, and to 25% for those with incomes from ₹12.5 lakh to ₹15 lakh.
However, tax payers can opt for new rates only if they give up almost all tax exemptions and deductions they enjoy under the current regime.
The graphic looks at various scenarios of taxable income for salaried individuals and calculates the total tax payable before the proposals in Budget 2020-21 and after applying them. This is based on Ernst and Young calculations.
To try out various scenarios, download google sheet at
https://bit.ly/2uTzPEi Income tax slabs
Particulars
Individual -Taxable income < Rs.10 lakh
...Rs. 10 to Rs. 15 Lakhs
...Rs. 15 to Rs. 50 Lakhs
Pre Budget
Post Budget
Pre Budget
Post Budget
Pre Budget
Post Budget
Income from Salary
Basic Salary
450000
450000
850000
850000
1150000
1150000
HRA
180000
180000
150000
150000
500000
500000
LTA
75000
75000
75000
75000
150000
150000
Special Allowance
80000
80000
500000
500000
700000
700000
NPS contrib. by employer
45000
45000
85000
85000
115000
115000
Total income
830000
830000
1660000
1660000
2615000
2615000
HRA
-
-
-80000
-
-305000
-
LTA
-
-
-75000
-
-75000
-
Less: Standard deduction
-50000
-
-50000
-
-50000
-
Less: Professional tax
-2400
777600
-
830000
-2400
1452600
-
1660000
-2400
2182600
-
2615000
House Property income
-
-200000
-
-200000
-
SB a/c Interest
10000
10000
30000
30000
50000
50000
FD interest
40000
50000
40000
50000
15000
45000
15000
45000
25000
75000
25000
75000
Gross Total income
827600
880000
1297600
1705000
2057600
2690000
Section 80C
-54000
-150000
-
-150000
-
EPF
54000
-
102000
-
138000
-
PPF
-
-
50000
-
50000
-
Section 80CCD
-45000
-45000
-135000
-85000
-165000
-115000
NPS- addnl contribution
-
100000
-
100000
-
NPS- Employer contrib.
45000
45000
85000
85000
115000
115000
Medical Insurance
Premium
-
-
-
-
-18000
-
-18000
-
Interest from savings bank
-
-10000
-
-
-10000
-
-10000
-
Pre Tax Income
718600
835000
9,84,600
1620000
1714600
2575000
Income-tax
56220
50250
109420
223500
326880
510000
Less: Rebate Sec. 87A
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax after Rebate
56220
50250
109420
223500
326880
510000
Tax payable after surcharge
56220
50250
109420
223500
326880
510000
Health & Edu Cess @ 4%
2249
2010
4377
8940
13075
20400
Total tax
58470
52260
113800
232440
339960
530400
