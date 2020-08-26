Data | India's COVID-19 cases rising quicker than U.S. and spreading beyond cities

It took 16 days for cases in the country to cross 2 million from 3 million, faster than Brazil and the U.S.

It took 169 days for India to cross the first 1 million COVID-19 cases mark compared to Brazil (115 days) and the U.S. (98 days). But the jump from 2 million cases to 3 million occurred in just 16 days - much quicker than Brazil (23 days) and the U.S. (28). This means cases are increasing quickly though the virus remains limited to a few States. Within those States, however, cases are spreading across districts.

Spread among States

The table depicts the State-wise % share of India's new cases recorded in three periods: between 0 and 1 million cases (P1), between 1 million and 2 million cases (P2) and between 2 million and 3 million cases (P3). For instance, Maharashtra recorded 28% of India's new cases during P1 and 19% each in P2 and P3.

The locus of spread has not changed much in the last two periods. Four States, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, accounted for more than 50% of the new cases in both the periods. In P1, Delhi accounted for 12% of the cases, but in P2 and P3 it accounted for only 2% of each.

Spread among districts

The table depicts the share of districts with >1%, >3%, >5% and >10% of a State's new cases in P1, P2 and P3. For instance, the share of Maharashtra's districts with >1% of the State's cases increased from 26% in P1 to 46% in P2 to 54% in P3. The share of Maharashtra's districts with >10% the State's cases decreased from 9% in P1 to 6% in P3.

In Gujarat, the share of districts with >1% of the State's cases increased from 27% in P1 to 64% in P3; in West Bengal from 65% to 87%; in Karnataka, from 67% to 87%. In Gujarat, the share of districts with >3% of the State's cases increased from 9% in P1 to 21% in P3; in Tamil Nadu from 11% to 24%.

So, while the disease has largely remained confined to a few States, cases are spreading beyond the urban districts to the rural areas.