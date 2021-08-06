Data

Data | How good is Neeraj Chopra among his competitors at the Tokyo Olympics?

Neeraj. TWITTER/SAIMEDIA  

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra when he takes the stage for the men's javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7. On August 4, he became the first Indian javelin thrower in history to qualify for the final at the Olympic Games.

Only three of his fellow competitors in the event have thrown the javelin farther than he has in 2021. Two of them were eliminated in the qualification round. He recorded his personal best (PB) throw of 88.07m this year in March, a new national record. The numbers show that he has improved his performance almost every year since 2013. His biggest challenge is Germany's Johannes Vetter, who has crossed the 90m mark on seven occasions, including many of his recent performances.

Competitor comparison

The chart plots the javelin throws which classed the 80m mark, of athletes who had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. As many as 11 athletes have thrown the javelin father than Chopra's PB of 88.07m in their careers. However, only three of them have qualified for the final.

Chopra, who achieved his PB in March this year, stands fourth among his competitors' best throws if only 2021 is considered. But among them, only Vetter made it to the final. Only five athletes who have qualified for the Olympics have thrown the javelin a distance of 87m or more this year. Vetter and Chopra have done it more than once.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Steady progress

A look at the best throws of both the Indians who competed in Tokyo shows that Chopra has improved his performance consistently since 2013. Since 2018, his best performance has consistently been above the 87m mark. On the other hand, Shivpal Singh's best came in 2019 when he achieved a distance of 86.23m.

 

Serious contender

Chopra's PB would have been good enough for the Bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The chart depicts his PB and the distances which bagged a medal at the Olympics and World Championships since 2012.

 

Topping the chart

Chopra topped the qualification round with a throw of 86.65m on August 4. He became the first ever Indian to top the qualification round in track and field events at the Olympic Games. Vetter stood second after achieving a distance of of 85.64m. The chart shows the distance thrown by athletes who qualified for the final.

 

Also read: Data | How many new Olympic and World records were set in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics?


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
athletics
Tokyo Olympics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles

Data | How many new Olympic and World records were set in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics?

Data | Unclaimed wealth with Indian banks rose to a three-year high in 2020

Data | Urban workers hit the most during national COVID-19 lockdown

Data | India's excess deaths could be highest among nations with the most recorded COVID-19 fatalities

Data | Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh continue to face vaccine supply crunch despite wasting minimal doses

Data | Low-income countries have received only 0.27% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate improved in all States between June-July 2021

Data | COVID-19 cases rising in the north-eastern States

Data | Are coercive steps needed to control population while passive methods work?

Data | Age no bar for the Big Three in men's tennis as their dominance continues

Data | Medical expenses climb after second wave, adds to financial stress

Data | Kharif sowing takes a hit as southwest monsoon stalls

Data | Only 1 in 4 teachers in India trained to teach online classes

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination slows down in first 10 days of July

Data | People in South India are far more liberal in matters of religion and nationalism: survey

Data | Tirath Singh Rawat vacates office in less than four months: CMs with shortest stints

Data | As India's vaccination drive gathers pace, women are being left behind

Data | Delta variant drives COVID-19 infection surge in the world

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate hits record pace in last 10 days of June
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 9:53:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-how-good-is-neeraj-chopra-among-his-competitors-at-the-tokyo-olympics/article35774453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY