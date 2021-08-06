Data | How many new Olympic and World records were set in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics?

Data

Unbelievable! Tatjana Schoenmaker lets the fact that she’s just set a world mark sink in.   | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES

In 19 instances, the Olympic records (OR) in various individual swimming events were broken at the Tokyo Olympics. In three competitions — the women's 100m backstroke, the women's 100m freestyle, and the men's 200m breaststroke — all the medalists this year broke the earlier ORs. Two new world records (WR) — one in the women's 200m breaststroke and the other in the men's 100m butterfly — were also created. Most records were broken in the shorter distance races while they remained intact in the longer distance events. Swimmers from Australia and the U.S. shattered four ORs each.

How to read the charts:

image/svg+xml

Women's events

image/svg+xml
 

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker broke the WR in the women's 200m breaststroke which was previously set by Denmark's Rikke Pedersen in 2013.

Men's events

image/svg+xml
 

Caeleb Dressel of the U.S. improved his world record from 2019 in the men's 100m butterfly by crossing the distance in 49.45 seconds at Tokyo

