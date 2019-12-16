Data | Clamped down: Several States face Internet shutdown

The telecommunication clampdown following protests after the amendment of the Citizenship law extended throughout Meghalaya, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh while parts of Assam, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were also affected. Earlier in November, internet services in Agra and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were curtailed in the wake of the Ayodhya judgment. In addition, internet services continue to be restricted in Jammu and Kashmir, where mobile services were cut-off on August 4 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370.

Affected States

The on-going shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir is the second longest in the country. The longest, also from J&K, lasted 202 days between July 8, 2016 and January 7, 2017, following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani. While postpaid and SMS services were restored on November 18, 2016, it took 50 more days for prepaid Internet. The table shows the five longest telecommunication shutdowns since 2016.

Sorry state

Starting date Ending date Days Region Services affected July 8, 2016 January 7, 2017 202 J&K Internet August 4, 2019 (ongoing) 134 J&K Internet July 8, 2016 November 18, 2016 133 J&K SMS and Telephony June 18, 2017 September 25, 2017 99 W.B. Internet April 17, 2017 May 27, 2017 40 J&K Internet

The northeastern States, which hardly saw any communication restriction in the last three years, are jointly facing Internet shutdowns for the first time. The eight States in the region have seen 22 cases of telecommunication restrictions since 2016. Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, has seen 193 cases of communication clampdown, the highest in the country.

Rising restrictions