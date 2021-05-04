Data

Data | Assembly election 2021: The Left returns in Kerala

Bursting with joy: LDF cadre in Thiruvananthapuram after their victory in the Kerala election. S. Mahinsha  

By winning 99 of the 140 seats in Kerala, the Left Democratic Front not only managed a strong victory, it also did so after completing a five-year term. The return to power for the LDF broke a long cycle of one-term governments in the State. The LDF also managed to win more seats compared to 2016 and significantly improve upon its poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The CPI(M) and the CPI were the best performing parties in terms of their vote shares in the seats contested. The LDF came a close second in one of the three regions in the State, while winning the other two; its performance was strong across general/reserved segments (except for the ST section, where the UDF won marginally higher). The LDF's victory margins were also substantial across seats and transcended the rural/urban divide. Among UDF partners, the Congress had a lower strike rate compared to the IUML.

Mapping the 2021 results

The map depicts the seat-wise winners in the 2021 election.

image/svg+xmlIndependent LDF UDF
 

Party-wise performance

 

Region-wise performance

The LDF was triumphant in both the Cochin and Travancore regions but came a bit short in the Malabar region.

 

Performance in reserved seats

The LDF triumphed over other coalitions in both the general and SC-reserved seats, but its vote share fell marginally short of the UDF in ST-reserved seats.

 

Victory margins

The LDF's victory margins improved among the 1-5% and 5-15% but declined in the >15% segment.

 

Vote share ranges

In 109 seats, the LDF's vote share was more than 40% in contrast to the UDF, which got such shares in only 64 seats. NDA's vote share was less than 30%.

 

Performance in rural and urban seats

Only in the urban areas did the UDF triumph over the LDF in terms of vote share (42% vs 41%). In all other areas, the LDF was either marginally (semi-urban, rural) or way ahead (semi-rural areas).

