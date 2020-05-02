COVID-19 | Under which zone does your district lie?

The Union Health Ministry on May 1 reclassified districts as coming under red, orange and green zones with specific guidelines for each heading into the lockdown extension announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This classification is based on infection rates besides other factors.

319 districts with either zero confirmed cases or no confirmed cases in the last 21 days were classified as coming under the green zone.

130 districts were classified under falling under the red zone based on the relatively higher number of total number of active cases, the doubling rate of confirmed cases and the extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts.

284 districts were identified as under the "orange zone" - that were neither in the red or green zones. A look at what is permitted, restricted and guidelines that have been relaxed during the lockdown for these zones is available here.

Here's a colour coded district map based on the zone classification. Use the search feature to find which zone a particular district lies in. The map will be updated according to ministry of health re-classifications.

To look at State-wise case progression, testing rates, rate of COVID-19 positives among those tested, click here.

The map is based on geographical boundaries made available by Guneet Narula/Datameet.