Battle for Telangana in Lok Sabha 2024 | Infographics

All 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana went to polls during the fourth phase of the 2024 general elections, on May 13. Three constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes while two are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. This year’s general elections are spread over seven phases from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 18th Lok Sabha.

In 2019, out of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), was victorious in nine and a runner up in seven, as shown in the map below where on hover one can see the vote share of the winning candidate and the runner up. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the northern constituencies of the State, namely, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karmnagar, and also won Secunderabad. The Indian National Congress (INC) was victorious in three constituencies, Malkajgiri being one of them where Anumula Revanth Reddy won. After being sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State, following INC’s victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, Mr. Reddy gave up the Lok Sabha seat.

South-eastern constituency of Khammam recorded the highest polling percentage in the State during the 2019 general elections whereas Hyderabad recorded the lowest at just 44.8% followed by Secunderabad (46.5%).

BRS’s Dayakar Pasunoori (who has now shifted to INC) won with the highest margin and vote-share in Warangal. Pasunoori won with a 33% margin comprising 3,50,298 votes (over 3.5 lakh). TRS’s K.P. Reddy won in Medak with a margin of 27.14% or 3,16,427 votes - second-highest margin in absolute numbers, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Asaduddin Owaisi won with a margin of 32.14% or 2,82,186 votes.

INC’s K.V. Reddy won with the slimmest of margins of 0.43% - or 5,219 votes - from the Bhuvanagiri constituency. Other two constituencies which saw very slim margin of victories were Zahirabad, where BRS’s B.B. Patil won by a margin of 0.6% of 6,229 votes, and Malkajgiri, where the current state Chief Minister won with a margin of 0.7% or 10,919 votes.

Among the candidates, 9 are incumbents nominated again for this election. This includes G Kishan Reddy, who is the BJP Telangana president, and he will be contesting from Secunderabad again.

Current battles to watch out for include 8 constituencies as shown in the graphic below. BJP and INC will go head to head in Warangal and Nizamabad, where either of the two are expected to emerge victorious.