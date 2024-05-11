GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | What are the chances for Congress, BRS and BJP in Telangana?

The Hindu’s Ravi Reddy and R. Ravikanth Reddy discuss

Published - May 11, 2024 03:42 pm IST

Ravi Reddy,R. Ravikanth Reddy

All 17 Lok Sabha constituencies from Telangana will vote in a single phase on May 13.

The Assembly elections were held in Telangana late last year, with the Congress unseating the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi, led by the then chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The new government under the CM Revanth Reddy is just a few months old.

In this video, Ravi Reddy, The Hindu’s Telangana resident editor, and political editor R. Ravikanth Reddy size up the chances of the three main parties – the Congress, BJP and BRS as well as the AIMIM which is contesting in one seat in Hyderabad.

Presentation: Ravi Reddy and Ravikanth Reddy

Video: Nagara Gopal

Production: Shiva Raj

