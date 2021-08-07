Learn about all sorts of leaves, from broad banana to thorny cacti

Authors Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli’s newly-released children’s book ‘So Many Leaves’ aims to spark an interest in Nature

Each leaf of So Many Leaves, a slim, beautifully illustrated book, introduces children to leaves of common plants and their unique features. Conceptualised and written by academics and authors Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli, the book is aimed at introducing children to Nature and spark an interest in trees and plants.

Seema Mundoli (left) and Harini Nagendra | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

After the success of their 2019 book Cities and Canopies: Trees in Indian Cities, Seema says both of them were mulling over a series of books for children on leaves, flowers, fruits and seeds when publishers Pratham Books approached them for a children’s book on trees.

“They wanted us to write in rhyme, to appeal to children, and also add a section on fun activities that readers could do with leaves,” says Seema.

An illustration from ‘So Many Leaves’, written by Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Illustrated by Barkha Lohia, the book —which has been translated into Hindi, Marathi, French and Italian — focusses on various facets of leaves by talking about their size, appearance, colour, taste, aroma, use and so on. Illustrations in hues of green and minimal splashes of colour enhance each page.

“We knew that writing only about the ecological or biological aspects of leaves may not be of interest to children in the age group of six to 12. But the age group was not set in stone. A three-year-old can also enjoy the book if a parent helps her with it. We decided to talk about common leaves that they could easily see around, identify and explore. So we have touched upon the ecological importance of leaves and how they help us in different ways by talking about the interdependence of life,” says Harini.

An illustration from 'So Many Leaves', written by Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli to spark interest in Nature among children | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The authors have explained the significant features of the leaves in an interesting way. “So, for instance, we have pointed out that a single banana leaf can be used as a plate. While a jamun leaf would just about be the size of a child’s palm, and the leaf of a tamarind is smaller than the nail on a finger. That helps children understand size easily,” explains Seema.

Explaining how they have found ways to connect with young readers, Seema explains how children love textures. “So, we have talked about leaves that are hairy, silky, glossy and those with thorns. We have included why leaves have certain features. Cacti, for example, have thorns, thus preventing animals from eating them.”

Cover of the book ‘So Many Leaves’, written by Harini Nagendra and Seema Mundoli to spark interest in Nature among children | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

At the end of the book, activities are suggested to encourage children to learn on their own. In addition to collecting and drying leaves between the pages of a book, the book suggests putting a peepal leaf in a bucket of water to observe the changes; its network of veins is exposed.