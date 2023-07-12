Wipro to invest $1 billion in 3 years to advance AI capabilities

July 12, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Wipro, a Bengaluru-based technology services and consulting firm, on Wednesday (July 12) said it would invest $1 billion to advance its AI capabilities over the next three years.

The company also launched Wipro ai360, a comprehensive, AI-first innovation ecosystem, that builds on Wipro’s decade-long investments in artificial intelligence (AI) with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients.

Wipro ai360, fuelled by this new investment, would help unleash a new era of value, productivity, and commercial opportunities through the application of AI and generative AI, said the company in a regulatory filing.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive, Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field. With the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes and our solutions for clients.’‘

Wipro ai360 would bring together 30,000 data analytics and AI experts within the company and an advisory ecosystem representing all global business lines of the company.

The company would train all 2,50,000 of its employees on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the course of the next 12 months.

Wipro in the filing further said it would accelerate investments in cutting-edge startups through Wipro Ventures. Additionally, the company would launch a GenAI Seed Accelerator programme, providing select GenAI-focused startups with the training needed to become enterprise ready.

Wipro will also develop a curriculum that maps out the complete AI journey for different roles. The completion of the curriculum will culminate in the credentialing of employees through the Decentralized Identity & Credential Exchange (DICE) ID platform, according to the filing.